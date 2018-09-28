Granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will strengthen Ukraine’s sovereignty, Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the party Batkivschyna, said.

“As for our Ukrainian church, I want to say again firmly and clearly that our team and I myself support the decision to grant a tomos to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with all our heart and all our capabilities in order to make our church independent of the Russian church, so that we can strengthen our sovereignty by receiving true independence of our Orthodox church,” Tymoshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

