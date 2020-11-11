Some 49% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should seek joining the European Union, 27% are in favor of not joining either the EU or the Eurasian Economic Union, 13.8% are in favor of joining the EurAsEC with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

According to the results of a poll conducted from October 17 to October 24 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, 41% of Ukrainians believe that the country should strive for NATO membership, 37.1% – that Ukraine should be a neutral/non-aligned state, and 13% support the membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

During the study, 1,502 respondents were interviewed. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for separate five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas). The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%.

Interfax-Ukraine
