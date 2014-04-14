The press service said that the final stage of state tests, the

program of which includes 82 flights, was conducted by pilots and

technicians of the state combined arms test activity jointly with

specialists from Antonov State Enterprise.

“In general, after the completion of the modernization in Sep.

2012, in the period until March 31, 2014, the aircraft performed 122

flights of 220 hours. Under the state test program the aircraft

performed 735 flights of 930 hours and 48 minutes,” the press service

said.

“During the final stage of state tests in the process of ground tests

and tests in air the correspondence of the checked parameters and

regimes set in the requirements of the customer was received at the

modernized aircraft. This concerns the following requirements of the

customer: the functioning of modernized systems and equipment, STOL

specifics, precision characteristics during the fulfillment of

navigation tasks; durability and resource characteristics, system and

equipment reliability and the possibility of carrying the whole range of

cargo required,” the press service said.

After the state tests the aircraft is recommended for adoption by the

Ukrainian army and for the launch to mass production, the press service

said.

The development of the An-70 tactical military-transport STOL

aircraft was foreseen in bilateral intergovernmental agreements of 1993

and 1999. The state customers are defense ministers of Ukraine and

Russia.

Russia did not take part in the final stage of state tests, although

the An-70 was included in the state armament program of Russia until

2020, and the state order for An-70 was to be 60 aircraft.