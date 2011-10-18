A total of 295 lawmakers out of the 349 registered in the parliament’s session hall on Tuesday voted for the document.

Parliament Speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn said that a Cabinet of Ministers resolution of 1996, according to which clocks in Ukraine will be turned one hour back on the last Sunday in October, would be in force.

At its morning session on Tuesday, the parliament failed to approve the same decision, as the Regions Party faction refused to vote for the document.

Interfax-Ukraine
