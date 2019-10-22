The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc launches flights from Zaporizhia to Gdansk, Wroclaw, Krakow (all from Poland), Vienna (Austria), and Vilnius (Lithuania).

This was announced by Human Resources Director at Wizz Air Holdings Plc Johan Eidhagen during a press conference in Kyiv.

According to him, flights will be operated twice a week, in particular, to Gdansk on Mondays and Fridays (from March 30), to Wroclaw on Wednesdays and Sundays (from March 29), to Budapest on Thursdays and Sundays (from March 29), to Vienna on Thursdays and Sundays (from March 29), to Krakow on Wednesdays and Sundays (from March 29), to Vilnius on Mondays and Fridays (from March 30). Their cost is from UAH 569 one way.

“We are always trying to find “diamonds” that have not yet been processed. This is one of the examples when the airport [of Zaporizhia] has developed so much over the past couple of years. There is a great potential for further growth there,” he said.

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, offers flights on more than 600 routes from 25 bases, connecting 145 destinations in 44 countries. The airline fleet consists of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft.

By the end of 2019, the company intends to carry 40 million passengers.