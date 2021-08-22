German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a farewell visit to Ukraine on Aug. 22 as she is preparing to step down as the chancellor in September after 16 years.

The visit took place at a tense moment in Ukrainian-German relations.

The Nord Stream 2, a Russia-to-Germany pipeline project that will bring gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine, is days away from completion. While Ukraine sees it as a major security threat to itself and Europe, Germany advocated for it.

In Kyiv, Merkel met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and gave lukewarm reassurances to Ukraine.

“We take Ukraine’s concerns about the Nord Stream 2 very seriously,” said Merkel during her joint press conference with Zelensky. “I spoke about it with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Germany will back introducing new European sanctions (against Russia) if Russia tries to use the Nord Stream 2 as a weapon.”

Speaking after Merkel, Zelensky said that the Nord Stream 2 is nothing but a weapon.

“It is a weapon and it’s wrong to not notice it,” he said at the press conference. “Ukraine will never look at it from the economic perspective. It’s about politics and security only.”

Merkel said that Germany was already beginning talks with Russia about prolonging the existing gas transit agreement that sees Russia sending some of its gas to Europe through Ukraine until 2024.

“We want Ukraine to remain a gas transit country after 2024,” Merkel said.

Zelensky said that all the reassurances Ukraine has been getting remain general. And a perspective to achieve energy security by switching to green energy with Germany’s support is a distant future while the Nord Stream 2 is a current threat, he said.

“Among all countries, Ukraine will bear the heaviest risks when the Nord Stream 2 is launched,” Zelensky said. “The chancellor spoke to me about prolonging the gas transit agreement with Russia but so far it’s all been said in very general words.”