Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina made history on July 31 after becoming the first-ever tennis player to win a medal for Ukraine at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 

Svitolina, 26, won the bronze medal in the women’s singles event by defeating Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, adding Olympic bronze to a resume that already includes 15 Women Tennis Association titles. 

could be interesting for you:

“To win such a big battle for the bronze, it means the world to me. Everyone in Ukraine is watching, we don’t win so many medals, it’s very special for me and Ukraine,” she said after the game.

So far, Ukraine has collected five bronze medals at the Olympics since they kicked off on July 23. 

Swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk won a bronze medal in the men’s 800-meter freestyle race, Daria Bilodid won a bronze medal in women’s judo, Igor Reizlin was third in fencing,  and Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk both won bronze in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team contest.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alexander Query
Alexander Query
RELATED ARTICLES
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 08:18
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
By Maryna Shashkova
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
Dec. 9, 13:21
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
By Maryna Shashkova
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback Ukraine
Nov. 21, 08:42
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous 112.ua: Shakhtar Donetsk faces Man City in away game of UEFA Champions League
Next » UNIAN: Dynamo Kyiv seals Ukraine Premier League top title