About two dozen Dynamo fans invaded the ground’s athletics track during the penalty shootout and thousands poured on to the pitch after Dynamo goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovsky saved Shakhtar’s final spot-kick. The fans ripped out the goalposts in wild celebrations and Shovkovsky assisted security staff in ushering supporters back to the terraces so the trophy presentation could start.

Shakhtar were 3:1 up after three rounds of the shootout but Dynamo leveled at 3:3 and Shovkovsky saved the final penalty in sudden death to give Dynamo, who had Serhiy Rybalka sent off in extra time for a second yellow card, the Cup.