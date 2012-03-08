The latest Forbes ranking of billionaires puts eight Ukrainians on the list of the elite richest. The magazine counted 1,226 billionaires in the world, led by Mexico’s Carlos Slim with an estimated net worth of $69 billion.

Rinat Akhmetov ranked 39th, the highest of any Ukrainian, with a net worth of $16 billion mainly from his steel and coal mine assets. The 45-year-old’s conglomerate, Systems Capital Management, is also highly diversified with assets in real estate and media.

could be interesting for you:

Far down the list, in this order, were:

· Victor Pinchuk, 51, the steel magnate, in 255th place with $4.2 billion;

· Ihor Kolomoyskyy, 49, the banker and investor, in 377th place with $3 billion;

· Henadiy Boholyubov, 50, the banker and investor, at 418th place with $2.8 billion;

· Kostyantin Zhevago, 38, the banker and mine owner, at 719th place with $1.8 billion;

· Yuriy Kosiuk, 43, agriculture, at 960th place, with $1.3 billion;

· Petro Poroshenko, 46, the confectionery, at 1153rd place, with $1 billion; and

· Andrey Verevsky, 37, agriculture, at 1153rd place, with $1 billion.

Here is the link to the Forbes list.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Brian Bonner
Brian Bonner
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
14 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Dynamo Kyiv fans tear down goalposts after beating Shakhtar Donetsk in penalty shootout to win Ukrainian Cup final
Next » Lyashko: No sponsors, tycoons or deputies on election list of Radical Party