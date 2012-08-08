“A total of 197 people were put on the party list, and 30 people were nominated for single-member districts,” Lyashko told reporters after the fourth congress of the Radical Party in Kyiv on Tuesday.

An Interfax-Ukraine reporter said that the top five on the list includes mother-of-many-children Oksana Shevchenko (Kirovohrad region), Liashko’s assistant, Andriy Lozovy, expectant mother Ksenia Sapunova, a blind singer and head of the Kalinin Rural House of Culture (Kharkiv region), Ivan Hanzera, and Schors Mayor Roman Zub.

Among the candidates nominated for single-member districts are party leader Lyashko (Chernihiv region) and TV presenter Natalia Rozynska (Kyiv).

Lyashko said that the Radical Party “will do everything to win the election, although it will be difficult.”

He also expressed confidence that many of the party’s candidates would win the elections.

He said that “the country needs radical changes” and that they could be made only by his party.

“Neither the government nor the opposition can do it,” he said.

Lyashko also said that “there are no sponsors, oligarchs or deputies” on the party ticket. 

Interfax-Ukraine
