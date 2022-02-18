U.S. intelligence has received information that in the event of a successful attack on Ukraine, Russia will target prominent political figures and civil activists, including Russian and Belarusian exiles.

According to Foreign Policy, “Four people familiar with U.S. intelligence said that Russia has drafted lists of Ukrainian political figures and other prominent figures to be targeted for either arrest or assassination in the event of a successful assault on Ukraine.”

The U.S. is sharing this information with the Ukrainian government.

See the full report here.

