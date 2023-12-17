BREAKING

Breaking: Ukraine Urges Faster Western Arms Deliveries After Attack BREAKING
Europe
Jan. 2, 13:37
Breaking: Ukraine Urges Faster Western Arms Deliveries After Attack
Kyiv sends SOS call to its Western allies after latest deadly Russian strikes.
By AFP
Pro-Ukrainian Fighters Infiltrate Belgorod Region, Ukraine's Intel Confirms to Kyiv Post EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 17, 2023
Pro-Ukrainian Fighters Infiltrate Belgorod Region, Ukraine's Intel Confirms to Kyiv Post
Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed that a shooting battle is currently underway on the border of Terebreno village in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.
By Maryna Shashkova, Alisa Orlova
Storm Cuts Power Across Ukraine BREAKING
Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
Storm Cuts Power Across Ukraine
Bad weather strains Ukraine's fragile power grid.
By AFP
Polish Opposition Wins Parliamentary Majority in Tight Vote BREAKING
Poland
Oct. 17, 2023
Polish Opposition Wins Parliamentary Majority in Tight Vote
Political shift in Poland confirmed as final election results announced.
By AFP
Georgia's Top Court Clears Move to Remove President BREAKING
Georgia
Oct. 16, 2023
Georgia's Top Court Clears Move to Remove President
Political crisis brewing in Georgia.
By AFP
Poland Opposition Hopes for 'Breakthrough' as Anti-Govt Election Rally Draws Crowds BREAKING
Poland
Oct. 1, 2023
Poland Opposition Hopes for 'Breakthrough' as Anti-Govt Election Rally Draws Crowds
With 2 weeks to go before elections, Poland's opposition gears up it campaign.
By AFP
Borrell in Unannounced Visit to Odesa BREAKING
War in Ukraine
Sep. 30, 2023
Borrell in Unannounced Visit to Odesa
High EU official in surprise visit to Odesa to affirm continuing support.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Sends 'Deepest Condolences' to Morocco After Quake BREAKING
 
Sep. 9, 2023
Zelensky Sends 'Deepest Condolences' to Morocco After Quake
Zelensky joins other world leaders in sending condolences to Morocco after it was hit by a huge earthquake.
By AFP
Romania Strongly Condemns 'Unjustified' Russian Danube Attacks BREAKING
War in Ukraine
Sep. 3, 2023
Romania Strongly Condemns 'Unjustified' Russian Danube Attacks
Bucharest again condemns Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets in the Danube area close to Romanian border.
By AFP
Russian Missile Strike on the Historical Center of Chernihiv - Updated BREAKING
War in Ukraine
Aug. 19, 2023
Russian Missile Strike on the Historical Center of Chernihiv - Updated
Russian missile hits center of Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
By AFP
Lithuania Hit by Cyberattacks on NATO Summit Eve BREAKING
NATO
Jul. 10, 2023
Lithuania Hit by Cyberattacks on NATO Summit Eve
And who might be trying to disrupt the NATO summit Vilnius?
By AFP
Spain to Take over EU Presidency with PM Visit to Ukraine BREAKING
War in Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Spain to Take over EU Presidency with PM Visit to Ukraine
Spain signals Europe's Unflagging Support for Ukraine
By AFP
Has Russian Top General Been Arrested In Connection With Wagner Rebellion? BREAKING
Russia
Jun. 28, 2023
Has Russian Top General Been Arrested In Connection With Wagner Rebellion?
A Report has appeared on the “Ukraine” Telegram channel, quoting the Russian rosZMI media channel, that Surovikin was arrested on June 27 and is detained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre.
By Kyiv Post
Wagner Chief Says His Rebel Troops 'Turning Back' BREAKING
Russia
Jun. 24, 2023
Wagner Chief Says His Rebel Troops 'Turning Back'
Prigozhin suddenly says he's no longer going to march on Moscow so as to prevent bloodshed among Russians. Reasons for this about-turn are unclear.
By AFP
Russia Declares 'Anti-Terrorist Operation Regime' in Moscow BREAKING
Russia
Jun. 24, 2023
Russia Declares 'Anti-Terrorist Operation Regime' in Moscow
Panic sets in in Moscow after Prigozhin 'takes' Rostov.
By AFP
Wagner Chief Accuses Russian Defense Ministry of Bombing His Forces, Vows Military Coup BREAKING
War in Ukraine
Jun. 23, 2023
Wagner Chief Accuses Russian Defense Ministry of Bombing His Forces, Vows Military Coup
Russia's FSB security service accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of attempting to launch a "civil conflict" and urged its fighters to detain him. Security measures tightened in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.
By Alisa Orlova