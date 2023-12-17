BREAKING
Europe
Jan. 2, 13:37
Kyiv sends SOS call to its Western allies after latest deadly Russian strikes.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 17, 2023
Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed that a shooting battle is currently underway on the border of Terebreno village in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.
Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
Bad weather strains Ukraine's fragile power grid.
Poland
Oct. 17, 2023
Political shift in Poland confirmed as final election results announced.
Georgia
Oct. 16, 2023
Political crisis brewing in Georgia.
Poland
Oct. 1, 2023
With 2 weeks to go before elections, Poland's opposition gears up it campaign.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 30, 2023
High EU official in surprise visit to Odesa to affirm continuing support.
Sep. 9, 2023
Zelensky joins other world leaders in sending condolences to Morocco after it was hit by a huge earthquake.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 3, 2023
Bucharest again condemns Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets in the Danube area close to Romanian border.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 19, 2023
Russian missile hits center of Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
NATO
Jul. 10, 2023
And who might be trying to disrupt the NATO summit Vilnius?
War in Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Spain signals Europe's Unflagging Support for Ukraine
Russia
Jun. 28, 2023
A Report has appeared on the “Ukraine” Telegram channel, quoting the Russian rosZMI media channel, that Surovikin was arrested on June 27 and is detained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre.
Russia
Jun. 24, 2023
Prigozhin suddenly says he's no longer going to march on Moscow so as to prevent bloodshed among Russians. Reasons for this about-turn are unclear.
Russia
Jun. 24, 2023
Panic sets in in Moscow after Prigozhin 'takes' Rostov.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 23, 2023
Russia's FSB security service accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of attempting to launch a "civil conflict" and urged its fighters to detain him. Security measures tightened in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.
Europe
Jan. 2, 13:37
Kyiv sends SOS call to its Western allies after latest deadly Russian strikes.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 17, 2023
Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed that a shooting battle is currently underway on the border of Terebreno village in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.
Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
Bad weather strains Ukraine's fragile power grid.
Poland
Oct. 17, 2023
Political shift in Poland confirmed as final election results announced.
Georgia
Oct. 16, 2023
Political crisis brewing in Georgia.
Poland
Oct. 1, 2023
With 2 weeks to go before elections, Poland's opposition gears up it campaign.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 30, 2023
High EU official in surprise visit to Odesa to affirm continuing support.
Sep. 9, 2023
Zelensky joins other world leaders in sending condolences to Morocco after it was hit by a huge earthquake.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 3, 2023
Bucharest again condemns Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets in the Danube area close to Romanian border.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 19, 2023
Russian missile hits center of Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
NATO
Jul. 10, 2023
And who might be trying to disrupt the NATO summit Vilnius?
War in Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Spain signals Europe's Unflagging Support for Ukraine
Russia
Jun. 28, 2023
A Report has appeared on the “Ukraine” Telegram channel, quoting the Russian rosZMI media channel, that Surovikin was arrested on June 27 and is detained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre.
Russia
Jun. 24, 2023
Prigozhin suddenly says he's no longer going to march on Moscow so as to prevent bloodshed among Russians. Reasons for this about-turn are unclear.
Russia
Jun. 24, 2023
Panic sets in in Moscow after Prigozhin 'takes' Rostov.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 23, 2023
Russia's FSB security service accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of attempting to launch a "civil conflict" and urged its fighters to detain him. Security measures tightened in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.