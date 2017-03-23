Exiled Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov, 45, was assassinated in front of Kyiv’s Premier Palace Hotel on March 23, the police said, in a gruesome shootout on a busy street corner in the center in Kyiv at approximately 11:30 a.m. President Petro Poroshenko denounced the killing as an “act of state terrorism” by Russia against a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Voronenkov, a former member of Russian Communist Party, emigrated to Ukraine from Russia in 2016 and received Ukrainian citizenship in December. He was highly critical of the Russian authorities, who launched a fraud investigation against him after his criticism.

In January, Voronenkov testified against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, deposed by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2013-2014, in Kyiv.

Voronenkov was shot twice in the head after he left the Premier Palace Hotel on the corner of Taras Shevchenko Boulevard and Pushkinska Street.

The alleged attacker also wounded Voronenkov’s state-appointed bodyguard, who fired shots at the assailant. Both the attacker and the bodyguard were taken to hospital, the police said., where Voronenkov’s assailant died later of his gunshot wounds. Various eyewitnesses said they had heard from six to 12 gunshots. A gun was found lying next to Voronenkov’s head.

The alleged attacker was lying on the ground a few meters away from Voronenkov, face down and appearing lifeless. He was wearing a gray sweatsuit and gloves.

The investigation’s main theory is that the assassination was ordered from Russia, Larysa Sargan, a spokeswoman for Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, told Channel 112.

Lutsenko said Voronenkov was killed on the spot after being hit by four bullets: two to his face and also to his neck and stomach. The killer suffered fatal wounds in the head and chest, according to doctors.

Voronenkov’s bodyguard was shot near the heart but he is conscious and is currently helping investigators, Lutsenko said. This bodyguard was assigned to Voronenkov by Ukraine’s security services.

Around 20 empty bullet casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

Artem Shevchenko, a police spokesman, said the killer most likely had accomplices. When he was attacked, Voronenkov was heading up away from Khreshchatyk Street along Tarasa Shevchenka Boulevard, while the attacker was waiting for him at the crossroads of the boulevard with Pushkinska Street.

Lutsenko said the killer had arrived at the scene in a Daewoo automobile. “We are currently checking its movements,” he said.

Voronenkov was going to a meeting with another exiled Russian lawmaker, Ilya Ponomarev, when he was attacked. “He was heading to a meeting with me. I have no words,” Ponomarev tweeted shortly after news of Voronenkov’s killing broke. Later Ponomarev said at a press conference that Voronenkov was planning to investigate cases of corruption and money laundering in Russian law enforcement bodies.

“Denis was a valuable gain for Ukraine. He really knew a lot about the most vulnerable element of Putin’s authority – their financial flows,” he added.

Voronenkov leaves a wife and three children. The youngest child is less than a year old.