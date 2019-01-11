President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has decided to award the “Hero of Ukraine” title to a member of the Synod and honorary Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Filaret (Denysenko).

“There is still no measure to evaluate the contribution of Patriarch Filaret to the struggle for his own local church. He was, is and remains the spiritual leader of the Ukrainian church, the spiritual leader of the Ukrainian people. That is why I’ve decided to award him the title “Hero of Ukraine,” the president said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.