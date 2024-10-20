Kyiv Post's sources in Ukraine's Special Services confirmed that a massive wave Ukrainian drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Special Operations Forces (SSO), and Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) struck the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, located 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

This facility is the largest explosives manufacturer in Russia and is integral to the country's military-industrial complex. It has been sanctioned by both the European Union and the United States due to its products being utilized in the war against Ukraine.

The Sverdlov plant produces a range of munitions, including explosives, aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs such as glide bombs, combat units for cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defense missile systems.

Reports from Russian Telegram channels indicate that explosions near the plant occurred around 4 a.m. Shortly afterwards, local authorities reported that Russian air defence systems "attempted to repel the drone attack."

"The SBU has worked to strengthen sanctions against the Sverdlov plant. In addition to economic sanctions, we have deployed drones that provide an instant effect. Efforts to reduce the enemy's military capabilities will continue," the source said.

According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, a massive wave of 110 Ukrainian drones targeted several Russian regions early in the morning on Sunday, Oct. 20, The Ministry reported that 43 drones were destroyed over the Kursk region, 27 over Lipetsk, 18 over Oryol, eight over Nizhny Novgorod, seven over Belgorod, six over Bryansk, and one over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that air defense forces repelled a drone flying towards the capital in the Ramenskoye district. There were no injuries or damage at the crash site.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, Governor Gleb Nikitin stated that a drone attack was repelled in the industrial zone of Dzerzhinsk. Preliminary reports indicate that four fire department employees sustained minor shrapnel injuries.

The injuries were described as minor shrapnel wounds, and all affected individuals have since been treated and released. .

