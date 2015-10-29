According to the protocol, Baloha received 54.4 percent of the vote. His

closest rival, Ivan Chubyrko, received 26.5 percent of the vote, and Oleh

Kutsyn came third, with 3.79 percent of the vote.

The Central Election Commission has not published the official results of the Mukacheve mayoral election yet.

Baloha, born in 1988, is a member of Zakarpattia regional council. He is a son of MP Viktor Baloha.

Viktor Baloha, born in 1963, was Mukacheve mayor in 1998-1999. He

served as Zakarpattia governor twice: in 1999-2001 during Leonid

Kuchma’s presidency, and in 2005 during Viktor Yuschenko’s presidency.

He also was minister for emergency situations: 2005-2006 during

Yuschenko’s presidency and 2010-2012 during Viktor Yanukovych’s

presidency. From September 2006 to May 2009, Baloha worked as head of

Yuschenko’s presidential secretariat.