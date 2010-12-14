A total of 272 lawmakers voted for the decision on Tuesday.

President Viktor Yanukovych earlier submitted to parliament a motion on the dismissal of Antimonopoly Committee Head Oleksiy Kostusev (a Regions Party member) who was elected the mayor of Odesa at the October 31 local elections.

The head of state also nominated former Economy Minister Vasyl Tsushko for the post of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

Tsushko headed the Ukrainian Economy Ministry after Yanukovych’s victory in the 2010 presidential elections and the creation of a parliamentary majority. From December 2006 to September 2007, he held the post of Ukraine’s interior minister.

