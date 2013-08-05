One of the reasons for making a civil version of the An-70 aircraft

was the fact that the pace of implementation of the An-70 project has

slowed down.

“[This is] despite the fact that all decisions in this respect

between the military and political leadership of Russia and Ukraine

still stand,” Bohuslayev said.

“One of the ways to revive the An-70 project is to make a commercial

version [of the aircraft]. It is currently being considered. The

aircraft will carry large loads for long distances,” the Motor Sich CEO

said.

For this purpose, the D-27 engine of the military transport aircraft

has to be modified so that it could meet the requirements of civil

aviation.

“We estimate that the completion of the engine will not take much

time, and a civilian version of the D-727 will be ready in about a

year,” Bohuslayev said.

In turn, the general designer of state-owned design bureau

Ivchenko-Progress, Ihor Kravchenko, said that the economic performance

of the D-27 aircraft engine is “30% better than that of any other engine

in the world.

“In the West, such an engine can only be developed in seven to eight years,” the general designer said.

Motor Sich is ready to meet the demands of all operators for the updated version of the An-2 aircraft, Bohuslayev said.

“A reliable and economical engine, the MS-14, has been developed for

the new version of the An-2-100, which will allow a veteran of local

airlines to serve for a long time. The engine received a certificate of

the Aviation Register of Interstate Aviation Committee. The upgraded

aircraft can use unpaved runways and has an increased range. In terms of

cost-effectiveness, such aircraft has no rival in the air

transportation industry,” the Motor Sich president said.

According to Bohuslayev, the price of the MS-14 engine does not

exceed one million dollars, “while its competitors cost three times as

much.”

He said that about 200 An-2 aircraft in Ukraine and 800 An-2 aircraft

in Russia are in need of modernization. In addition, several hundred

aircraft are in the CIS airlines fleet.

“Motor Sich is capable of supplying customers with about a hundred MS-14 engines a year,” Bohuslayev said.

As reported, the An-2-100 aircraft made its maiden flight on July 10.

Replacing the aircraft engine will extend the plane’s service life,

Antonov State Enterprise said.