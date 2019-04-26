The New Safe Confinement, a multinational project to construct a modern radiation sarcophagus over the destroyed reactor No. 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, has been effectively completed, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said late on April 25.

The report came after a successful 72-hour trial operation test on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which occurred overnight into April 26, 1986.

“The New Safe Confinement will protect the environment from further releases of radioactive materials and enable the long-term safe and secure deconstruction of the old shelter and the destroyed reactor, as well as the removal of radioactive (materials),” the institution said.

The completion of the project was the culmination of over a decade of construction work implemented through the Chornobyl Shelter Fund, supported by over 45 nations that donated a total of 2.1 billion euros, the EBRD added, calling this project “the largest international collaboration ever in the field of nuclear safety.”

The work was launched in 2007 to ensure the safe confinement of radioactive materials from the ill-fated Chornobyl plant’s power unit No. 4, and the now crumbling concrete sarcophagus built around the ruined reactor by November 1986 by Soviet engineers.

The new structure was designed and built by the Novarka, a consortium of two major French building companies — Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Bouygues Travaux Publics. The silver-colored arch is 108 meters in height, 257 meters wide, and 162 meters long — close to the total length of two soccer fields, according to the designers.