"I’m not planning to run for Kyiv mayor, and I don’t want to explain the reason for that. I just have no such plans, and that’s it! As for the Verkhovna Rada, I’m thinking about it, but I have not yet taken a decision," Chernovetsky said.

When asked by the newspaper whether he participates remotely in the settlement of problems in Kyiv as current mayor, Chernovetsky said: "Wherever I was, I fulfilled with full responsibility all of the obligations entrusted to me under Ukrainian laws. I signed only those Kyiv City Council decisions in which there were no legal or functional mistakes, and I took other decisions entrusted to me by law absolutely responsibly."