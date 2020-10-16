Ukraine’s state oil and gas giant Naftogaz, the country’s biggest taxpayer, is “facing sabotage.”

Amos Hochstein, a U.S. businessman and former diplomat who had been an independent director on the company’s supervisory board since 2017, used these words when he resigned on Oct. 12.

Hochstein slammed a “sordid” memorandum with “unworthy and questionable” U.S. company Louisiana Natural Gas Exports to supply liquefied natural gas to Ukraine and voiced his support for Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev, who was recently accused of embezzlement.

The charges came out of a government audit, which alleged that the company committed $6.5 billion worth of violations and already underpaid $2.8 billion to the government.

“I can no longer stand by and be used to endorse this negative trend, and it’s why I must voluntarily leave the board,” wrote Hochstein in his column for the Kyiv Post.

Hochstein’s resignation itself is a bad sign for Naftogaz, but not as bad as the underlying causes.

His departure could mean the end of an entire “era of the formation of an independent gas market in Ukraine,” according to Andriy Favorov, who until recently had headed the integrated gas business at UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Naftogaz.

“The situation looks very bad,” said Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research center. “Hochstein marked a very dangerous issue.”

Everything that is currently happening at Naftogaz could be caused by political pressure, as well as the desire of influential business people and oligarchs to bring back the old times, when Naftogaz was an opaque company.

Favorov named Hochstein as one of those who made it possible to “clean up the big (shady) schemes, and open Ukraine to the European gas market,” as well as to make the state behemoth independent from the “mood of one person sitting in the Kremlin.”

In 2015, after Russia started its war in the Donbas and annexed Crimea, Hochstein, then U.S. chief energy diplomat, helped Ukraine receive reversed natural gas from Slovakia, despite Russia’s attempts to block this process.

Favorov described Hochstein as a “world-class professional in the oil and gas industry,” who deeply understands the global geopolitical and commercial processes of the gas market. He “gave confidence to both international and domestic investors that the company was managed in accordance with the best corporate principles,” Favorov said.

Now, after his resignation, the public will question not only Naftogaz, but other large state companies, about the “level of political influence” on their management activities.

Suspicious audit

On Oct. 6, Naftogaz turned into one of the largest debtors in Ukraine.

After an audit, the State Audit Committee announced that Naftogaz had committed tax violations and greatly understated its income and the amount of money it paid in dividends. These were multi-billion-dollar debts.

Naftogaz’s management denied any wrongdoing and said the State Audit Service did not provide any facts to prove its allegations. Naftogaz’s accounting complies with the law, the company said.

“The State Audit Service did not reveal any factual damages to the property rights of either the company or the state,” the press service of Naftogaz told the Kyiv Post in a message.

Several experts believe that people might be deliberately attacking Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev and said the audit was unprofessional.

“I’m very skeptical about this audit,” said Kharchenko. “The report wasn’t done in a professional way. In my perception, it’s like a political tool to pressure Naftogaz’s management.”

Favorov is also on Naftogaz’s side. He is sure that the quality of the state audit is very low, especially given that the state company was regularly audited by reliable international first from the Big Four — Deloittе and KPMG.

“Do not make me laugh. Obviously, this is either a lack of understanding of the essence of the issue or it is a political order,” he said.

Kharchenko believes that the people who initiated this audit may have plans to attack Kobolyev and the Naftogaz management personally, not thinking about the consequences these actions may have for Ukraine.

“They can’t even estimate how dangerous and how bad this is for Ukraine’s image,” said Kharchenko.

The experts believe that someone wants to remove Kobolyev from the company or at least discredit him due to rumors that he could be a successor to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal should President Volodymyr Zelensky decide to replace the head of the government.

“These have been the most serious claims against (Kobolyev’s) work” since his appointment in March 2014, said Hennady Kobal, analyst at energy industry think tank Expro.

Kobal added that Naftogaz needs support now more than ever — Hochstein’s departure is sending a bad signal, which some see as his attempt to flee from responsibilities he had at Naftogaz.

“It’s very bad when a company is accused (of wrongdoing) and a supervisory board member leaves, because it sounds like the member doesn’t want to bear responsibility for these accusations,” he said.