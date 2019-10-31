Bohdan Yaremenko, the head of the Committee on Foreign Relations in the Verkhovna Rada and a lawmaker in President Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, got busted on Oct. 30. Journalists published photographs of him negotiating sex with a woman on a dating website during a parliamentary session. His potential date made it clear she charges $100 an hour, prefers classic and oral sex and doesn’t tolerate backdoor love.

Yaremenko, who has a wife and two children, made an excuse for his sexting. He wrote a Facebook post stating he faked the communication to provoke Ukrainian journalists who were closely watching the parliamentarians from a balcony in the session hall.

Sexuality is flourishing in the new Ukrainian parliament. Early in September, journalists filmed another Servant of the People lawmaker, Olena Krivoruchkina, sexting with her lover. A man called the lawmaker his “green button” and she said she wanted to make love with him all day long. In October, Ilya Kyva, an Opposition Platform – For Life lawmaker, was caught touching himself after a passionate talk with a beauty pageant organizer from Odesa.

The focus of parliament’s third sex scandal in less than so many months, Yaremenko, soon deleted his post and apologized for his behavior. “Not all the decisions happen to be wise. I want to apologize to everybody for whom I created problems with my impulsive behavior – my wife and kids, my faction and president,” Yaremenko wrote on Oct. 30.

The Servant of the People party will decide what to do with the sexually hyperactive lawmaker during a faction meeting planned for Nov. 1, faction head David Arakhamia told Ukrainski Novyny news website on Oct. 31.

“I see three options of how to solve this situation – the first one, Yaremenko resigns from the foreign affairs committee, the second one is harsher – Yaremenko leaves the faction, the third and the most severe one – Yaremenko leaves the parliament. We can’t pretend nothing happened,” Arakhamia said, adding that he personally supports the first option.