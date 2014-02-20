“It may happen if the country splits. Anyway, the entire situation is
heading towards it,” Konstantynov told Interfax on Thursday.

“We still have a chance to save the country. This chance is very
obscure, but it still exists, although Ukraine’s de facto break-up has
already happened,” he said.

“How can we hold elections in such conditions? It is not a question
of personalities. First and foremost, we need to “put out the blaze” in
the country. If we do not extinguish it, there will be nothing left to
save,” Konstantynov said.

Konstantynov, who is currently in Moscow, said that he had already
met with members of the Russian Communist Party, and his meeting with
the parliamentary faction of the Liberal Democratic Party continued at
the moment.

The Crimean MP is also expected to meet with members of A Just Russia
Party and United Russia, as well as the heads of State Duma committees
and the chamber’s Speaker Sergei Naryshkin.

According to Konstantynov, arrangements for his visit to Russia were made a year ago.

 

