“It may happen if the country splits. Anyway, the entire situation is

heading towards it,” Konstantynov told Interfax on Thursday.

“We still have a chance to save the country. This chance is very

obscure, but it still exists, although Ukraine’s de facto break-up has

already happened,” he said.

“How can we hold elections in such conditions? It is not a question

of personalities. First and foremost, we need to “put out the blaze” in

the country. If we do not extinguish it, there will be nothing left to

save,” Konstantynov said.

Konstantynov, who is currently in Moscow, said that he had already

met with members of the Russian Communist Party, and his meeting with

the parliamentary faction of the Liberal Democratic Party continued at

the moment.

The Crimean MP is also expected to meet with members of A Just Russia

Party and United Russia, as well as the heads of State Duma committees

and the chamber’s Speaker Sergei Naryshkin.

According to Konstantynov, arrangements for his visit to Russia were made a year ago.