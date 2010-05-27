"Speaking about joining NATO, currently this is an unrealistic prospect for our country. According to NATO criteria, the majority of the population should support [joining the alliance]," he told reporters in Lviv on Thursday.

According to the head of state, Ukraine considers its relations with NATO as a partnership.

"And Ukraine can’t live without this [partnership], because Ukraine is a large country," the president said.

He repeated his earlier statement that Ukraine would participate actively in the creation of a collective security system in Europe.

Interfax-Ukraine
