“Germany and Europe are ready to seek compromises in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but they are not ready to compromise on core security principles.”

During her visit to Kyiv on Monday, en route for talks in Moscow, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her country’s strong support for Ukraine and stated that Germany is ready “for a serious dialogue” on steps towards mutual agreements that will benefit the security of Europe and Russia.

could be interesting for you: Find the newest Ukraine news pieces that came out today.

At the same time, she clarified that Germany will not compromise “on the fundamental principles of the Helsinki Final Act,” which agree on peaceful methods of interaction between nations while agreeing to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, rights, and free choice of associations of all nations, while rejecting violence and threats of violence as political tools.

On the thirtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Berlin and Kyiv, Baerbock indicated that the new German government intends to re-energise diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany.

Also, to strengthen Ukraine’s potential in many spheres, such as sustainable modernisation of the energy market, development of the green hydrogen market and ideas to strengthen cyber defences (topical due to the massive hack into Ukrainian government websites just days ago).

The German diplomat said that she supported the reanimation of the Normandy Peace Process, implementing progress in relation to the Minsk agreements, and exploring for “on the ground” indications as to whether there is a true willingness between the Russian Federation and Ukraine to seek solutions to ongoing and potential conflicts through diplomatic channels.

Announcing that she would adhere to EU and G7 agreements, Baerbock was reported as saying that she will listen carefully to Ukrainian and Russian officials in meetings about the ongoing conflict. The new German government hoped for stable relations with Russia, but Germany would take appropriate measures against Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades further into Ukraine.

Currently, the certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is suspended as the pipeline does not fully comply with EU legislation.

In Kyiv, Baerbock gave a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in which she expressed concern over the aggravation of the conflict in Donbas.

She indicated that she would do everything possible to restart the Normandy Peace Process, seek diplomatic solutions and support Ukraine as a partner in some areas of the Crimea Platform, which seeks a return of Crimea to Ukraine and does not recognize the illegal occupation of Crimea by Russian forces.

During her visit to the Ukrainian capital, the German Foreign Minister visited Maidan Square, the site of the “Revolution of Dignity” and “paid her respects to the memory of the many Ukrainians who laid down their lives for freedom and a better future,” a statement released by the German Embassy in Kyiv said.

While Ukraine has expressed gratitude to Germany for so much important support since Russia occupied parts of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, has been vocal in social media calling on Germany to unblock the sale of certain defensive equipment and weapons to Ukraine in the face of another possible Russian invasion.

On the thirtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Berlin and Kyiv, Baerbock indicated that the new German government intends to re-energise diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany.

This morning Melnyk retweeted a comment from political analyst Sarah Pagung saying:

“German debate on Russia in a nutshell: we exclude sanctions on SWIFT and on Nord Stream 2, we exclude weapon deliveries to Ukraine. We basically disarm ourselves. We need a debate on what we are willing to do in terms of deterrence. Cooperation offers only will get us nowhere.”

Germany has a complex relationship with Russia. Both began World War II as allies and ended as enemies. East Germany was occupied by Russian proxies for many years until the Berlin wall came down. Since then, Germany has chosen a path of peace, united the nation, overcome great challenges and become a leading world economy.

However, the reliance of the German economy upon Russian gas and Berlin’s long-standing policy of maintaining a “special” relationship with Moscow, gives a perception that Germany is somewhat compromised with regard to negotiations with Russia.

The visit of Baerbock to Ukraine may upgrade relations and cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.

However, progress in terms of the Minsk Peace Agreements according to the Normandy Four talks process, and withdrawal of massed Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, will be more apparent after the German foreign minister has completed her visit to Moscow.

See the press conference of the Ukrainian and German foreign ministers here