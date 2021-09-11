Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov submitted bill No. 5599 on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs) for the conclusion to the Venice Commission.

“Taking into account the proposals of the authorized person of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for human rights as a subject who, in accordance with Article 101 of the Constitution of Ukraine, exercises parliamentary control over the observance of constitutional human and civil rights and freedoms, and the appeal of four opposition parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I would like to ask you assist in obtaining from the Commission an expert opinion on this bill,” Razumkov said in a letter to President of the commission Gianni Buquicchio.

could be interesting for you:

In his request, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament refers to the position of the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova.

“I received a letter from the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provided warnings about possible violations of human rights as a result of the adoption of this bill as a law of Ukraine, as well as a proposal to send the said bill to obtain the opinion of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission.) A similar position on this bill was expressed by all opposition parliamentary factions of the Ukrainian parliament,” the chairman said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Former paramilitary fighters granted veteran status in Ukraine
Next » Under Russian flag, Kalashnikov-armed checkpoints come to Ukraine