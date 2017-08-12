Ukrainian startup Ugears is working out a deal with the Walt Disney Company to sell its mechanical wooden models in Disneyland parks and Disney stores worldwide.

The two companies have been trying to reach an agreement for four months. One of the requirements is for Ugears to undergo an audit, which will take place in September, the CEO of the Ukrainian company Gennady Shestak told the Kyiv Post.

Shestak says he has already received a “very long list of requirements” from the U.S. entertainment giant together with a range of auditors certified to conduct an audit for Disney.

Some of the main requirements concern fair labor conditions and financial transparency. If the audit goes well for Ugears (Ukrainian Gears), Disney will sell Ukrainian wooden models in its stores around the globe, including in Disneyland parks.

Disney has already approved of the first model, a wooden carriage by Ugears, which “they liked very much,” said Shestak. Other three prototypes are being currently under review.

Shestak, who worked with Disney for six years, publishing the American company’s children’s books in Ukrainian, says that while Disney is demanding, partnership with it is prestigious.

Disney is ready to order a trial batch of 10,000 Ugears models, which will cost $150,000.

Ugears’ inventor sells shares

Amid the preparations for the agreement with Disney, the inventor and founder of Ugears Denis Okhrimenko sold his 25-percent share to Shestak for $360,000. This ended a conflict between both of them that’d lasted since the summer of 2016.

Okhrimenko founded Ugears in 2013. He needed investments and partnered with Shestak in 2014, who supported the idea financially.

In 2015, Ugears crowdfunded $406,000 on Kickstarter, in spite of originally asking only for $20,000. After this success, the company ran three more crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, collecting $531,000 more.

After one of the campaigns, Okhrimenko complained Shestak started to push him out of the business, and soon he left the company retaining his share in it.