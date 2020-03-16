Lithuania will halt the traffic of international passenger trains due to a quarantine, which will be declared in Lithuania, the Lithuanian railways Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai said.

“All the routes of international passenger trains will be stopped starting at 12:00 a.m. on March 16,” a statement released on Sunday said.

Trains will be suspended on the Belostok-Kaunas-Belostok and Vilnius-Minsk-Vilnius routes.

could be interesting for you:

Trains on the Vilnius-Ignalina-Turmantas-Daugavpils route will run to Turmantas. Trains will also be stopped on the Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Siauliai-Riga route between the four capitals.

Transit trains will run across Lithuania, but the boarding and disembarkation of passengers at the Vilnius rail terminal will be banned beginning on Monday.

The Lithuanian government will introduce a quarantine throughout the country starting from March 16 due to coronavirus.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
14 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Ukraine
14 hours ago
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
By AFP
Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
OPINION: Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova
By Vladimir Socor
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous 74 Ukrainians come home from Donbas in POW exchange
Next » Battle of Orthodox Christian patriarchs as Ukraine’s Filaret denounces Russia’s Kirill