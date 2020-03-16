Lithuania will halt the traffic of international passenger trains due to a quarantine, which will be declared in Lithuania, the Lithuanian railways Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai said.

“All the routes of international passenger trains will be stopped starting at 12:00 a.m. on March 16,” a statement released on Sunday said.

Trains will be suspended on the Belostok-Kaunas-Belostok and Vilnius-Minsk-Vilnius routes.

Trains on the Vilnius-Ignalina-Turmantas-Daugavpils route will run to Turmantas. Trains will also be stopped on the Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Siauliai-Riga route between the four capitals.

Transit trains will run across Lithuania, but the boarding and disembarkation of passengers at the Vilnius rail terminal will be banned beginning on Monday.

The Lithuanian government will introduce a quarantine throughout the country starting from March 16 due to coronavirus.