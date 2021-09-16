Swedish truck maker Scania was one of the first Western businesses to risk going into Ukraine after it achieved independence in 1991.

The 125-year-old company witnessed all three Ukrainian revolutions and the country’s transformation from a Soviet satellite to a European state.

Yet, in the view of Håkan Jyde, managing director of Scania Ukraine, the country’s efforts to welcome foreign businesses are stymied by its weakest link: its broken legal system.

Ukraine’s judiciary is widely regarded as corrupt. Authorities have wielded judicial power as a tool to help themselves and had no interest in developing the courts into an independent branch of government, according to lawyer and ex-coordinator of judiciary watchdog Public Integrity Council Vitaliy Tytych.

The 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted former President Victor Yanukovych was the first big step forward in eliminating corruption but the judicial system still needs radical change. The two subsequent Ukrainian presidential administrations have drawn criticism for failing to tackle graft or even perpetuating it. Previous attempts at judicial reform have been for show, Tytych said.

The lack of rule of law makes foreign businesses afraid to come in, even though Ukraine is well-positioned between Europe and Asia and has one of the largest consumer markets in Europe. Those that are already here often have to fend off hostile litigation. Scania Ukraine is embroiled in two lawsuits that could cost the company over $10 million if it loses in court.

“There needs to be a reliable judicial system so that foreign companies don’t feel it’s a risk to invest in Ukraine. I think it’s the first, second and third thing that you ask for in this country,” Jyde told the Kyiv Post.

For over a decade, Scania Ukraine has gone through a number of court cases. “We get groundless decisions that are obviously unlawful and wrong, and that is the main reason investments are not safe,” he elaborated.

“(That’s why) foreign investments are tragically low for a country with such potential,” Jyde said. “It’s simply holding back the development and it’s very sad.”

Long-standing business

Scania had its eye on Ukraine’s potential for a long time. When a group of businesspeople representing Scania opened a Kyiv office in 1993, they were convinced that the newly independent country was worth the risk.

They began by expanding their truck dealership networks from Kyiv to other major cities including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Odesa and Lviv, eventually founding Scania Ukraine LLC in 1998.

It wasn’t easy at first, in spite of Scania’s leading global position, according to Jyde, who had worked with the Ukrainian branch after it was founded and became its managing director in 2017. The potential “hasn’t been realized as quickly as we had hoped for in the early 90s.”

Scania Ukraine continued to grow over the years. Last year it took a 27.3% share of the European heavy commercial vehicle market in the country. The Swedish company sold a total of 588 units, which included 373 new and 215 used trucks. It has 13 service stations operated by 10 dealers throughout the country.

Trucks are money-making machines for businesses, and they need to be fixed as quickly as possible to avoid major financial losses, the managing director said.

Scania Ukraine helps customers place orders and ensures that each dealer is supplied with sufficient spare parts.

Despite 2020 being a pandemic year, the company was able to remain profitable because there were many businesses starting from supermarket chains to transportation companies that needed vehicles to carry their goods, Jyde said.

Scania Ukraine ended the year with a profit of $1.5 million (Hr 42 million), which is not a significant loss from the 2019 profit of $2 million (Hr 54.9 million).

“We want to continue our expansion in Ukraine but these kinds of stories (the two ongoing court cases), unfortunately, holds us back,” Jyde said.