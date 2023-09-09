Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday expressed solidarity with by Morocco, struck by an earthquake that killed more than 600 people overnight.
"Our deepest condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake in the Marrakesh region. I wish those injured a fast recovery. Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time," Zelensky said on social media.
Our deepest condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake in the Marrakech region. I wish those injured a fast recovery. Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 9, 2023
