President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, Nov. 25, marking his participation in the international summit on food security and a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The focus is on the impact of Russia's war of aggression on world food security and Switzerland's long-term support for Ukraine," Berset shared on the social platform X, speaking on the purpose of his visit.