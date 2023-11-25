President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, Nov. 25, marking his participation in the international summit on food security and a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The focus is on the impact of Russia's war of aggression on world food security and Switzerland's long-term support for Ukraine," Berset shared on the social platform X, speaking on the purpose of his visit.

Berset stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine should not be viewed solely as a regional issue but as a challenge of European significance.

At the same time, the Swiss government announced its intention to allocate over EUR 100 million for humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine over the next four years.

