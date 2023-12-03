Communities in Lviv and Khmelnytskyi are dealing with power outages due to wet snow, but the situation is being addressed, the Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported.

"Currently, 395 settlements in Lviv are without electricity, with 154 fully out and 241 partially affected," Kozytskyi posted on Facebook.

The hard-hit areas, including Yavoriv, Zhovkva, and Staryi Sambir, are seeing active efforts from 507 power engineers and 177 equipment units to restore electricity.

In Khmelnytskyi, more than 3000 households are without power due to wet snow and strong winds.

To fix the issue, eight repair crews and 13 equipment units are on the ground, working to bring back power and ease the situation for affected residents.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
44 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Says 1 Dead After Russian Drone and Missile Attacks
Next » Eurotopics: Russia Makes Supporting LGBT a Crime