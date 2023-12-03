Communities in Lviv and Khmelnytskyi are dealing with power outages due to wet snow, but the situation is being addressed, the Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported.

"Currently, 395 settlements in Lviv are without electricity, with 154 fully out and 241 partially affected," Kozytskyi posted on Facebook.

The hard-hit areas, including Yavoriv, Zhovkva, and Staryi Sambir, are seeing active efforts from 507 power engineers and 177 equipment units to restore electricity.

In Khmelnytskyi, more than 3000 households are without power due to wet snow and strong winds.

To fix the issue, eight repair crews and 13 equipment units are on the ground, working to bring back power and ease the situation for affected residents.