Ukraine said on Sunday a man had died in a Russian airstrike near the southern city of Kherson, adding it had downed 10 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight.

The 78-year-old man died on Sunday morning when the village of Sadove was bombarded, said the head of the regional military administration, Roman Mrochko.

Russia had attacked several locations in Ukraine overnight, using a total of 12 Shahed drones, Ukraine's armed forces said in its daily briefing. It said it had also intercepted a guided Kh-59 missile.

Sadove is located on the bank of the Dnipro river, which marks the front line between Ukrainian and Russia forces.

Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made self-detonating Shahed drones to attack targets across Ukraine since its fully-fledged invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine has boosted its air defence systems since last winter, when Russia bombarded the country's energy infrastructure, in a bid to cripple it during winter.

Russia on Sunday accused Kyiv's forces of striking several villages in its Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said drones and artillery fire were directed at several Russian villages, without causing casualties or major damage.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
43 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Belarusian President Lukashenko to Meet Xi in China: Presidency
Next » Power Outages Tackled Head-On in Lviv and Khmelnytskyi Regions