Home
Cartoons
Serhiy Kolyada: 2024 Without Putin (With a Little Help From Our Friends)
Serhiy Kolyada: 2024 Without Putin (With a Little Help From Our Friends)
Serhiy Kolyada on New Year Wishes.
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| December 31, 2023, 8:04 am
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dec. 24, 2023
Joy to the World - When Santa Claus Will Present the Russian Tyrant at The Hague
By Serhiy Kolyada
Putin
Dec. 18, 2023
Rasshia Was Addressed Last Week by Someone Calling Himself Putin
By Serhiy Kolyada
Dec. 13, 2023
Biden-Zelensky Meeting Observed
By Serhiy Kolyada
