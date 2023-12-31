EN
May 2024 bring Ukraine victory and peace to the world!
Thank You KYIV POST for all you've done in 2023! May 2024 be a banner year.
I see an Online Journalism Award maybe even an EMMY in your future!
I also PRAY for UKRAINE's VICTORY over the RUZZIAN HORDE!
SEMPER FIDELIS, -ColEject sends...
The Kyiv Post has degraded since the beginning of the war. It is pathetically politicized. The New York Times of Ukraine. They Kyiv Post does not even post the UK Department of Defence Intelligence Updates any longer. Absolutely worthless. Ukrinform is the only place to get facts about the war in Ukraine.
@Jack Griffin, YOU, Jack, are "Absolutely Worthless!" The drivel you spew here is MAGA BS! Why don't you go to FOX NEWS; they'll welcome you with open arms!
OR, I suggest you pick up a weapon and stand the Post! Show UKRAINE How It's Done! But WE ALL know your answer...
Have a horrible 2024....
Happy New Year Kyivpost and fellow Ukraine supporters. Thank you all for what you do. Everything you do counts in large amounts.
Well armed with knowledge a single person of kind intent can change the world for the better.
Cheers from Canada!!!
Kiev Post, må Ukraine sejre over Putins diktaturstat i 2024, altså vores gamle leverede F16 skal få Putin til overgivelse og trække sig tilbage til 1992 grænsen, og fremtiden kommer fra Disney Land. Hamas skal udlevere alle gidslerne i live stoppe krigen og skåne Gazas folk. Disse drømme tilhører kun 42% af FN,s medlemslande og går nok ikke i opfyldelse , før Putin Hamas fjernes fra jordens overflade. Godt nyt krigs år 2024.
