Putin
Feb. 13, 13:50
Feb. 10, 12:52
Feb. 8, 12:40
Serhiy Kolyada on that sinking feeling debilitating Russia's Black Sea fleet.
It would be funny if someone eventually covers each sunken vessels windows / doors with images of smily russian sailers with their thumbs up. Maybe the russian mom's would find solace thinking their babies were happy drowning in putin's needless war.
Yep.... putin's SMO is going exactly according to his plan (sarcasm intended)
As the USA's putinrump would say, putin's a "Genius". (.....eyes rolling)