Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
RELATED ARTICLES
Putin' on a Show for the Naive and Ignorant Putin
Feb. 13, 13:50
Putin' on a Show for the Naive and Ignorant
By Serhiy Kolyada
Lenin Admonishes his Revisionist Successor
Feb. 10, 12:52
Lenin Admonishes his Revisionist Successor
By Serhiy Kolyada
News about Rasshia's 'offensive' in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:40
News about Rasshia's 'offensive' in Ukraine
By Serhiy Kolyada
John
John Guest 9 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It would be funny if someone eventually covers each sunken vessels windows / doors with images of smily russian sailers with their thumbs up. Maybe the russian mom's would find solace thinking their babies were happy drowning in putin's needless war.

Yep.... putin's SMO is going exactly according to his plan (sarcasm intended)

As the USA's putinrump would say, putin's a "Genius". (.....eyes rolling)

