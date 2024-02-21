A Ukrainian long-range missile strike shattered a Russian infantry battalion drawn up in parade formation, killing dozens of soldiers as they waited for a top Kremlin-appointed general and other army brass to inspect their ranks, Wednesday reports from both sides of the lines said.

Russian milbloggers blamed US-made M2 precision-guided missiles loaded with cluster munitions, and local commanders either ignorant or uncaring about the long-range of the American weapon system, for the devastating attack hitting a training area east of the Kremlin-occupied Ukrainian city of Volnovakha.

According to those accounts, two or three GPS-guided rocket-propelled artillery missiles fired by a Ukrainian HIMARS launcher slammed into a field near the Ukrainian town of Trudivske reportedly shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, hitting dozens of men forming up there to receive a ceremonial inspection by Maj. Gen. Oleg Moiseev, area commander and top officer in Russia’s 29th Army.

Photos and video appeared to back up the fact of the artillery attack and heavy Russian casualties, but by midday Wednesday neither side had commented on the strike officially.

Video and photographs recorded from the purported strike site showed at least two dozen corpses wearing Russian army uniforms. Footage published by the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency showed a farm field smoking from an undetermined cause, as a Russian voice states two or three companies of troops had been formed up on orders of a senior commander, and then hit by Ukrainian munitions.

The voice states that two sub-units – the 4th and 6th companies, each a formation normally numbering between 80-120 soldiers – were “totally cut down.”

Unmoving bodies lie in the field with smoke rising from the ground around them, the video shows. Cuts from the video show more than 20 probable dead. No wounded are shown.

Most reports said Russian losses killed were between 60-67 men. At least 300 personnel were wounded, some unconfirmed reports said.