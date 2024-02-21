A Ukrainian long-range missile strike shattered a Russian infantry battalion drawn up in parade formation, killing dozens of soldiers as they waited for a top Kremlin-appointed general and other army brass to inspect their ranks, Wednesday reports from both sides of the lines said.
Russian milbloggers blamed US-made M2 precision-guided missiles loaded with cluster munitions, and local commanders either ignorant or uncaring about the long-range of the American weapon system, for the devastating attack hitting a training area east of the Kremlin-occupied Ukrainian city of Volnovakha.
According to those accounts, two or three GPS-guided rocket-propelled artillery missiles fired by a Ukrainian HIMARS launcher slammed into a field near the Ukrainian town of Trudivske reportedly shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, hitting dozens of men forming up there to receive a ceremonial inspection by Maj. Gen. Oleg Moiseev, area commander and top officer in Russia’s 29th Army.
Photos and video appeared to back up the fact of the artillery attack and heavy Russian casualties, but by midday Wednesday neither side had commented on the strike officially.
Video and photographs recorded from the purported strike site showed at least two dozen corpses wearing Russian army uniforms. Footage published by the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency showed a farm field smoking from an undetermined cause, as a Russian voice states two or three companies of troops had been formed up on orders of a senior commander, and then hit by Ukrainian munitions.
'There to Die': Nepali Mercenaries Fight for Russia in Ukraine
The voice states that two sub-units – the 4th and 6th companies, each a formation normally numbering between 80-120 soldiers – were “totally cut down.”
Unmoving bodies lie in the field with smoke rising from the ground around them, the video shows. Cuts from the video show more than 20 probable dead. No wounded are shown.
Most reports said Russian losses killed were between 60-67 men. At least 300 personnel were wounded, some unconfirmed reports said.
Still images apparently taken during emergency response to the strike showed uniformed corpses with head injuries, but little visible damage to legs and arms. In those photographs few men are shown to be wearing protective gear, and rifles, helmets and body armor are piled nearby.
Some reports identified the unit purportedly struck as a battalion from 39th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, a regular Russian army unit based on the Far Eastern island of Sakhalin. More accounts said the formation hit in the attack was made up of members of 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, a unit drawn from Russia’s east Siberian Zabaikal territory.
The voice speaking with a working-class accent blames General Moiseev and Russian army obsession with organizing formal ceremonies and propaganda events, even during a shooting war, for the carnage. Most of the victims, per that account, were junior commanders.
The Russian opposition Russia No Context Telegram channel, among others, identified Col. G. Musaev, the commander of 36th Motor Rifle, as the most senior officer killed in the strike.
The alleged location site of the Ukrainian attack, near the village of Trudivske, had been used by Ukrainian troops for training since the mid-2010s, and captured by advancing Russian troops in 2022.
First fielded by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in summer 2023, the US-made HIMARS artillery system has become one of the Ukrainian Ground Force’s most effective long-range weapons.
In past attacks, AFU commanders had used the truck- or armored carrier-mounted rocket launcher to hit targets as far as 80 km distant. Located some 30 km. behind Russian lines, Trudivske is well within range of the precision-guided artillery munitions.
Ukrainian and Russian milbloggers widely described the images as accurate and said the strike took place at a training area near Trudivske and inflicted dozens of casualties on Russian troops transported to a field to await a visit by General Moiseeva.
Ukrainian mainstream media, by Wednesday, was widely describing the Trudivske strike as highly probable.
The semi-official Ukrainian source Operativny ZSU on Wednesday reported the strike “probably” took place but that the images required confirmation. Kyiv Post was unable to validate the images and reports accuracy independently.
The Wednesday morning Chief of General Staff (GCS) situation estimate, a daily official Ukrainian military report of combat activity over the past 24 hours, made no mention of a strike near the Trudivske village. Official Kremlin sources, likewise, had not commented on the alleged Trudivske strike by midday Wednesday.
Comments (5)
The headline should accurately read:
"HIMARS for Bloody Strike on Russian Unit Standing in Field to Wait for General"
The more dead Russians the better.
As long as all the casualties are from places like Siberia, there is no problem at all. Only when young middle-class people from Moscow or S.P. start to die, thing will start to change. The rest of the people from Russia are like sheep and don´t count for Moscow.
@Barruntaranchos, When the word got out on the streets of Moscow in 2022 that Putrid was going to have to mobilize men of army age, Russia lost a "brain drain" of over a million young men of military age who were/are successful entrepreneurs/businessmen/high tech.
@Ann, Hi former russian troll "Maddy". Please humour this short test to determine your current allegiance under your new name:
1. How many nation's in the UN General Assembly voted in March 2022 emergency session against Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine?
2. What's your estimate of how many putin regime's invaders have dies so far in their illegal invasion of Ukraine?
3. How many russian Naval vessel losses as a result of Putins illegal invasion of Ukraine?
4. Which former USA president was impeached twice and charged with multiple felonies for acts supportive of putin's US democracy destabilization goals.
Thanks,
Putler is kaput. Stupid orc invaders!
Strange that there is no blood, no wounds, no signs of an explosion any where.
Also, no one is laying face down in the mud or with mangled bodies.
Even their uniforms look clean.
It is another fake story???
@Ann, Hi former Russian troll "Maddy". Please humour this short test to determine your current allegiance under new guise:
1. How many nation's in the UN General Assembly voted in March 2022 emergency session against Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine?
2. What's your estimate of how many putin regime's invaders have dies so far in their illegal invasion of Ukraine?
3. How many russian Naval vessel losses as a result of Putins illegal invasion of Ukraine?
4. Which former USA president was impeached twice and charged with multiple felonies for acts supportive of putin's US democracy destabilization goals.
Thanks,