Serhiy Kolyada on the desperate measures being used by the Putin regime to justify the prolongation of his despotism and blood-spilling.
This charade was held apparently just merely to legitimize the tyrants rule. Yet all the footage we see shows nothing but a paper mâché sham. Images of gunpoint democracy, and the kremlin thinks that legitimises this farce.
If anything this pantomime will do the reverse.
Ukraine Will Win if God wills ...
World capitalism and economic interests worldwide are somehow like shadow hidden governments in the world and have some influence on political choices or decisions worldwide ...Ukraine is producing its own might and innovatively producing some weapons ...They are smartly refurbishing older Soviet weapons from their stocks to defend themselves as much as they can until European and American support come in greater quantity and higher quality ...
May God bring peace , grace , equality and prosperity as soon as posdible ...