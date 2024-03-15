To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
RELATED ARTICLES
Meanwhile, Back in the Kremlin Bunker
By Serhiy Kolyada
1 day ago
Putin Winces from Blows Inside Russia from the Pro-Ukrainian Free Russia Force
By Serhiy Kolyada
Mar. 24, 10:24
Traditional Russian Non-Elections Underway
By Serhiy Kolyada
Mar. 14, 17:35
titch
titch Guest 3 weeks ago
This charade was held apparently just merely to legitimize the tyrants rule. Yet all the footage we see shows nothing but a paper mâché sham. Images of gunpoint democracy, and the kremlin thinks that legitimises this farce.

If anything this pantomime will do the reverse.

Hope
Hope Guest 1 day ago
Ukraine Will Win if God wills ...
World capitalism and economic interests worldwide are somehow like shadow hidden governments in the world and have some influence on political choices or decisions worldwide ...Ukraine is producing its own might and innovatively producing some weapons ...They are smartly refurbishing older Soviet weapons from their stocks to defend themselves as much as they can until European and American support come in greater quantity and higher quality ...
May God bring peace , grace , equality and prosperity as soon as posdible ...

