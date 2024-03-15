The Russian presidential election has had a fiery start.

Though many believe incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin’s victory to be a foregone conclusion, some Russians have voiced their dissent through bombs.

“We are sending our ballot for the election, and we hope it will get directly to Vladimir Vladmirvich [Putin’s] table,” said a Freedom of Russian Legion fighter as the artillery continued firing behind him amidst the group’s ongoing insurgency against Moscow’s troops in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

The use of disappearing ink was also reported at some polling stations in Kursk and Rostov-on-Don regions, casting doubt on the nature of the election.

Featured
La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

A polling station in Belgorod was rocked by explosions, with locals ducking for cover while casting their votes.

Advertisement

Some Russians attempted to set the polling stations on fire, including one incident in St. Petersburg that involved the use of Molotov cocktails.

In occupied Simferopol, a woman could be seen pouring paint into the ballot boxes. 

Another arson attempt was recorded in Moscow.

There have been speculations that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) would attempt to incite riots in the name of dead opposition leader Alexei Navalny, though it is not possible to determine if any of the incidents were the FSB’s doing.

Putin’s authority has been supported by the image of stability under his rule, but as the war draws closer to the doorsteps of everyday Russians, that may come into question.

Putin’s Spring Conscription – Why It’s Dangerous for Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Putin’s Spring Conscription – Why It’s Dangerous for Ukraine

Although its illegal for the conscripted to be sent to the front line for two years, this may not be the whole story, Ukrainian analysts say.

“For so long, Putin’s rhetoric has been ‘you stay out of politics, and your quality of life will improve bit by bit, year by year, and your children will live a better life than you.’ Now that deal has been broken, there is more a sense of long-term pessimism,” Mark Galeotti, an expert on modern Russia, in an interview with iNews in January.

The ongoing election takes place between March 15-17 and will see Russians vote between Putin and three candidates that the president has allowed to run against him – Leonid Slutsky of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, Vladislav Davankov, of New People party, and 75-year-old Communist nominee Nikolai Kharitonov. All of the candidates support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
RELATED ARTICLES
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
1 minute ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Rasszists Trying to Make Their Imposed "Election" on Occupied Ukrainian Territory Seem Legitimate
Next » EU Pumps Money into Explosives in Push to Up Shell Production