Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
RELATED ARTICLES
Why the Trumpists Eventually Gave Way
By Serhiy Kolyada
Apr. 24, 18:08
Futile Efforts to Persuade China to Restrain the Rasszist Monster
By Serhiy Kolyada
Apr. 17, 17:11
In the Kremlin, the Naked Tsar's Show Continues
By Serhiy Kolyada
Apr. 14, 13:22
Titch
Titch Guest 22 minutes ago
Don't think the kremlin expected that bill to pass. They might have to hock their stolen goods for plan B.

John
John Guest 1 hour ago
Nice imagery.....inebriated Medvedev on nuclear spin cycle, and once reasoned statesman Lavrov flushing his career down the toilet. Putin a delusional madman as per usual.

