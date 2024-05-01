An extreme right-wing US lawmaker said Wednesday that she plans to introduce a motion next week to oust Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, for backing new aid for Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a firebrand Republican congresswoman from Georgia and supporter of former president Donald Trump, accused Johnson of "betrayal."
"Mike Johnson fully joined the disgusting business model of Washington DC to fund forever wars," Greene told reporters. "So next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate."
Johnson, in a statement, dismissed her announcement as "wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country."
Under House rules, a single lawmaker can trigger a vote to oust the speaker.
It is unlikely that Johnson will be toppled, however, as Democrats have said they will – exceptionally – vote to keep him in his post.
"I can't wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker," Greene said.
US support for Kyiv has become a major source of controversy in Congress, with a number of far-right Republicans seeking to cut off backing for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
After months of debate and amid pressure from Democrats and US allies, Johnson last week finally backed a new aid package for Ukraine, drawing the ire of some extreme right-wing members of his party.
Former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted several months ago in a similar scenario after being accused by a small faction of Trump supporters of entering into a "secret deal" with Democrats over Ukraine.
Comments (8)
Put all the American lobbyists and politicians in Ukrainian trenches for a day with no air cover, no ammunition and relentless Russian artillery and see how long it takes to pass a foreign aid bill for victory in Ukraine.
This is a direct appeal to any street artists in Ukraine.
Please find a blank wall in your country and paint portraits of Lukashenko, Putin, Orban, Marjorie Taylor Green and Tucker Carlson.
Then title your work 'Вороги України' ('Enemies of Ukraine')
Thank you!!
She's a cowbag. Put her on a one way plane trip to Moscow and she can kiss Dobby's ass.
She is a real nasty cow. Nothing going on in her head but nonsense.
Support for Ukraine shows we are for justice and compassion for people who willing to fight for freedom from fear and oppression. That goes way beyond any obsession with politics.
Marjorie, come on! there is a limit even to stupidity and shame!
The US seems to be falling apart! Many Republicans are fully aligned with Putin. Crazy people! The US is living under a COUP with an unelected person on control of the government, a person who is also a Putin asset. The nation appears to be heading for chaos and/or an insurrection when trump loses or is jailed for his crimes.
One Never thought so many Americans are embracing Putin's world!
I see John York's bio over at the Kyiv Independent states he was formerly the head of the Kyiv Post newsroom. I can see why he fled to the Kyiv Independent. This used to be an excellent source of news regarding the war. And then it turned political with opinion pieces like the piece of shit Alexander Vindman with a 100% bias against President-elect Trump and we Republicans.
You have turned to a piece of shit rag Kyiv Post.
It's a wasteland of dumbfucks like John the loon from Canada and S WOLFSKIN. Shameless dumbshits.
@MRGA jack A WORTHLESS PIECE OF CRAP of A NEutered troll,
We understand it is a MRGA trolls' job to bash Ukraine friendly publications, articles and commenters. We also know that even if your misplaced anger causes you heart failure (or liver failure from subsequently drowning your sorrows), you have no choice but to return to KyivPost each day troll ' jack'....its hard to get a low risk paying gig in russia these days (option becoming putins' cannon fodder).
As for the topic of this article ......I say let MRGA Mike Johnson go. If Moscow margerie wants to be the initiator of his removal even better. The only reason MRGA Johnson allowed the vote on additional Ukraine after months of cruel putinrump MRGA minion stalling, was that he was about to lose the MRGA's cherished House Speaker slot PLUS cost them their House majority as 3 more GOP threatened to leave. Johnson and his MRGA predecessor McCarthy made sure on putinrumps behalf that this was the least effective US congress in USA history.
The USA house can do no worse. Keep all MGRA out of that role. If more mainstream House Republicans need to resign to yield a democrat majority that prevents the MRGA party from undermining the USA...so be it.
@THE KYIV POST IS A WORTHLESS PIECE OF CRAP FOR A NEWS SITE, MAGA is dead as fuck so eat shit comrade the USA doesn't need your dumb asses...Putin's cockholsters deserve to end up in a dark wet hole.