The US State Department said on Wednesday that Russian forces have been using the banned choking agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian soldiers, in violation of international accords.

“The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident and is probably driven by Russian forces’ desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield,” a release from the State Department read.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The agent, widely used by Germany in World War I, has been banned by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for about 30 years. Kyiv has long accused Moscow of deploying illegal gases against Ukrainian troops.

The State Department identified a “specialized Russian military unit responsible for identification of and decontamination from radioactive, chemical and biological hazards. The RCB DEFENSE TROOPS have been involved in the day-to-day operations of Russia’s chemical weapons program and also have facilitated the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin by Russian armed forces against Ukrainian troops.”

Advertisement

The department also announced new sanctions on more than 280 entities and individuals order to curb Russia’s “foreign aggression and internal repression.”

Moscow holds May Day parade with captured Western weapons

A May Day parade in Moscow drew crowds of spectators to admire Western tanks, armored vehicles and other weapons captured in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Other Topics of Interest ‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.

Held in Park Pobedy, or “Victory Park” named to commemorate the defeat of the Nazis in World War II, the spectacle was designed to draw fictitious parallels between that war and the Kremlin’s “special operation” in Ukraine, and to reassure the average Russian that the campaign has been wildly successful.

Advertisement

Military tour guides at the parade tried to drive that point home in interviews with Agence France Presse.

One of the guides, Andrei Lyubchikov, told an AFP reporter that, “Like in the Second World War, our fighters are resisting in the face of the West and its technology. They are winning.”

Among the 32 pieces of equipment on display were a damaged Abrams tank from the United States, different models of Leopard tanks from Germany and a French AMX-10 armored fighting vehicle. There was also a smattering of US-made Bradley fighting vehicles, Humvees, a British-made HUSKY vehicle, howitzer cannons and a Turkish-made military truck.

The exhibit was entitled “Trophies of the Russian Army” and was littered with banners declaring “Our Victory Is Assured.”