The US State Department said on Wednesday that Russian forces have been using the banned choking agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian soldiers, in violation of international accords.
“The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident and is probably driven by Russian forces’ desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield,” a release from the State Department read.
The agent, widely used by Germany in World War I, has been banned by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for about 30 years. Kyiv has long accused Moscow of deploying illegal gases against Ukrainian troops.
The State Department identified a “specialized Russian military unit responsible for identification of and decontamination from radioactive, chemical and biological hazards. The RCB DEFENSE TROOPS have been involved in the day-to-day operations of Russia’s chemical weapons program and also have facilitated the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin by Russian armed forces against Ukrainian troops.”
The department also announced new sanctions on more than 280 entities and individuals order to curb Russia’s “foreign aggression and internal repression.”
Moscow holds May Day parade with captured Western weapons
A May Day parade in Moscow drew crowds of spectators to admire Western tanks, armored vehicles and other weapons captured in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
Held in Park Pobedy, or “Victory Park” named to commemorate the defeat of the Nazis in World War II, the spectacle was designed to draw fictitious parallels between that war and the Kremlin’s “special operation” in Ukraine, and to reassure the average Russian that the campaign has been wildly successful.
Military tour guides at the parade tried to drive that point home in interviews with Agence France Presse.
One of the guides, Andrei Lyubchikov, told an AFP reporter that, “Like in the Second World War, our fighters are resisting in the face of the West and its technology. They are winning.”
Among the 32 pieces of equipment on display were a damaged Abrams tank from the United States, different models of Leopard tanks from Germany and a French AMX-10 armored fighting vehicle. There was also a smattering of US-made Bradley fighting vehicles, Humvees, a British-made HUSKY vehicle, howitzer cannons and a Turkish-made military truck.
The exhibit was entitled “Trophies of the Russian Army” and was littered with banners declaring “Our Victory Is Assured.”
NATO trophies are positioned in Moscow for viewing pic.twitter.com/GLhq9b0FE3— SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) April 25, 2024
Right-wing US Congresswoman ridicules Ukrainian aid with new Trump-like swag
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a loyal congressional servant of former President Donald Trump and vociferous opponent of US aid to Ukraine, unveiled her latest provocation on Wednesday in Washington: a “Make Ukraine Great Again” hat, reminiscent of similar campaign tchotchke favored by the reality-show-host-turned-president.
Taylor Greene is what political pundits in the US refer to as “MAGA” Republican, in reference to the red-and-white hats they commonly wear with the slogan “Make America Great Again.” The phrase was first coined by Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in the 1980s, but Trump has co-opted it as his own, even though his foreign policy is diametrically opposed to that of the two-term president often credited with winning the Cold War.
The Georgia Republican has made a name for herself as a destroyer of Speakers of the House, having first joined a movement to oust the lower chamber’s leader Mike McCarthy of California last year, and is now spearheading the charge to remove his replacement, Mike Johnson of Louisiana. She announced her intentions to introduce a motion on his removal shortly after Johnson broke ranks with her right-wing fringe and floored a successful vote on foreign aid to Ukraine.
During a press conference where she reiterated her desire to have Johnson removed, Taylor Greene pulled out the blue-and-yellow “MUGA” hat to remind her isolationist base that Johnson had handed President Joe Biden and the Democrats a victory on Ukraine aid.
The Uniparty hates MAGA. They don’t want to Make America Great Again.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 1, 2024
The Uniparty is MUGA. Make Ukraine Great Again.
Another forever war spending hundreds of BILLIONS of your dollars brought to you by Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson. pic.twitter.com/e2MnJXQO0V
HUR: Russia has about 40 hypersonic Tsirkon missiles left, and is making ten per month
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Military (HUR) said it believes that Russia has about 40 of its 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic missiles left at its disposal, and its manufacturer is on pace to deliver about ten of them per month, Armyinform reported Wednesday.
According to the interview with Kyiv’s military intelligence, Moscow has about 400 3M55/3M55M Oniks/Oniks M cruise missiles on hand (also with a production rate of nearly ten missiles per month) 270 of its 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles (with a production rate of 30-40 per month) and 45 Kh-69 guided aerial missiles, only a few of which can be delivered per month, the HUR source reported.
Ukraine’s forces show signs of push-back in eastern Donetsk region
While Russia continues to celebrate gains throughout Eastern Ukraine, fighting continues on the long-contested Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line. There have been no major reported gains on either side, but Ukrainian forces have managed to claw back at least some territory in a Donetsk town just west of Kreminna (in the Luhansk region.)
According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Kreminna this week. Specifically, liberating forces advanced east of Yampolivka, retaking positions along a windbreak in the area.
Location: ~49.0525843,37.9917321@UAControlMap @GeoConfirmed pic.twitter.com/q9EBHSvqwB— imi (m) (@moklasen) April 30, 2024
The ISW wrote that fighting continued west of Kreminna near Terny and Torske, southwest of Kreminna near the Serebryanske forest area; and south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka.
Under no circumstances should Russia be allowed to retain ANY of Ukraine's legal territory. Russia would only use their increased resources to grow as a military threat to adjacent democracies.
NATO allies should actively support Ukraine in battle against its shared enemy russia. Immediately! All NATO members would be within their international legal rights to support an allied democracy requesting their assistance to destroy the russian invaders. Other countries such as Moldova and certain Balkan states should be encouraged to join both the EU and NATO to better ensure their protection from vile ENEMY russia.
Allied democracies have been under costly hybrid war attacks by putin's regime for decades. Russia's MRGA party (led by criminals like putinrump, orban, fico...etc) have outrageously even been allowed to gain political sway in our own democracies. Do we no longer have the legal tools or effective leadership to stop a foreign instigated takeover from within? MRGA plants are gutting democratic unity, stacking its judiciary with MRGA cronies, eliminating our democratic rights and impeding fair electoral process. MRGA leadership should be in penalized for their crimes. Why do MRGA leaderships' rights exceed that of the democratic electorate?
Russia should continue to be isolated and sanctioned until its people dispose of their current globally malfeasant leadership. In the interim the Russias should feel the pain their leadership sows elsewhere.
Does Ukraine still have portable hand held stinger or Sam missiles to target effectively aircrafts ?
Do you still use drones to target S300 and S400 of the opposite side ?
Hope with God is eternal ...
Ukraine and the West have no choice but solidarity, and a decisive, pro-active stand against the vicious Russian invasion. Putin targets civilians, innocent children, uses terror, torture, poison, environmental destruction, and any other means to eliminate a free country. The issue is not who wins in November. If Putin wins we all loose.
stupid republicans seriously need to think about: make idiots less again