A Russian guided bomb attack in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region wounded six children on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

The Kharkiv region – large parts of which were occupied by Russia for months after it invaded in February 2022 – has faced increased attacks for weeks.

“Seven people were injured, including six children, as a result of (an) enemy attack with guided aerial bombs on Dergachi,” Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.

All the children were taken to hospital with light to moderate injuries, he added.

Russian forces have been increasingly using these guided bombs to target frontline regions.

The aerial bombs can be dropped from further away, allowing Russian airplanes to avoid air defense.

Another guided bomb attack killed two civilians in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday.