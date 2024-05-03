The US Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, predicted on Thursday that the war in Ukraine is unlikely to end any time soon, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has been encouraged by recent successes on the battlefield, by his own perceived demoralization of the Ukrainian population, and by the results of his domestic messaging and censoring of opponents of the invasion back home.

“Putin’s increasingly aggressive tactics against Ukraine, such as strikes on Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure, are intended to impress Ukraine that continuing to fight will only increase the damage to Ukraine and offer no plausible path to victory,” said Avril Haines.

“These aggressive tactics are likely to continue, and the war is unlikely to end anytime soon,” she said.

From 2013-2015, Haines was the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and later led the National Security Council’s Deputies Committee, during the Obama administration. She was sworn in as Director of National Intelligence shortly after President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.

NATO angered over Russia’s malicious actions that cause a “threat to allied security”

NATO claimed on Thursday that recent Russian “malign activity” threatened the security of its allied nations. These activities included sabotage, disinformation, violent acts and cyberattacks, prompting NATO to “express their deep concern over Russia’s hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to allied security,” a statement from the Alliance’s headquarters read.

According to Agence France Presse, authorities in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Britain have recently charged people in connection with “hostile state activity,” which suggests Moscow’s interference.

These incidents included last month’s charging of a young British man with “masterminding an arson plot against a Ukrainian-linked target in London,” the AFP reported, which the Kremlin’s ambassador Andrey Kelin dismissed such claims as “absurd” and “unfounded.”

In that same time frame, Czech officials uncovered what they claimed was a Moscow-backed organization to infiltrate the European Parliament and other member state institutions to advance Russian policy initiatives.

“We will continue to boost our resilience and to apply and enhance the tools at our disposal to counter and contest Russian hybrid actions and will ensure that the Alliance and Allies are prepared to deter and defend against hybrid actions or attacks,” the statement reads.

“We condemn Russia’s behavior, and we call on Russia to uphold its international obligations, as Allies do theirs. Russia’s actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine.”