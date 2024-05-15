The Ukrainian airline "Constanta", which provides cargo and passenger transportation for international humanitarian missions, has re-elected its supervisory board for a term of three years. The decision was made at the shareholders' meeting on April 25, 2024.

Retired U.S. Army Major General and entrepreneur David L. Grange was elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Previously, this position was held by the founder and major shareholder of Constanta Airline, Roman Mileshko.

In Ukraine, David L. Grange is also known as the co-founder of the Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine charitable foundation, initiator and instructor of the free training of Ukrainian servicemen in demining, neutralization of explosive devices, and providing emergency medical assistance according to NATO standards.

Additionally, the shareholders of Constanta Airline include businessman Jamie Anderson (UK) and entrepreneur Ian Spurgeon (Sweden). David L. Grange owns 10% of Constanta Airline shares, while Jamie Anderson and Ian Spurgeon own 5% each. Roman Mileshko remains the main shareholder of Constanta Airline, holding 78% of the shares.

Photo provided by CONSTANTA press-service.

As Roman Mileshko stated, "David L. Grange is not only a legendary general but also a former military pilot, like myself. He joins Constanta Airline primarily as an expert with extensive experience in managing international corporations involved in supporting humanitarian and peacekeeping operations. Currently, Constanta Airline, which has been the official carrier of the UN and WFP for several years, is entering the medium-haul cargo transportation market segment. We expect that the expertise and experience of David, Jamie, and Ian will enable us to effectively implement the company's strategy for business expansion over the next three years."

"The involvement of civilian aviation in extremely challenging conditions for evacuating people or providing humanitarian aid, as Constanta does, has always been part of my professional activity. Initially, during my military career, and then in civilian life, after retirement. Joining Constanta at a time when it enters the medium-haul cargo transportation segment is a logical continuation of my work in the field of humanitarian aid. Constanta Airline already has a positive reputation in the international humanitarian transportation market, and my goal is to develop the company's capabilities in other market segments," noted David L. Grange.

In the past, D.L. Grange has also been a permanent consultant to the public and private sectors of the USA and other countries on security assessment issues in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Jamie Anderson is an expert in the logistics business with over 15 years of experience in the British Army in organizing logistical processes for supplying food to countries facing military conflicts or crises.

Ian Spurgeon is a former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces, entrepreneur, and security expert with 20 years of experience consulting international organizations and governments. Ian Spurgeon also holds the position of CEO of the Joint Humanitarian Operations Consortium (JHOC) in Sweden.

Roman Mileshko is a former officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, third-generation aviator, and entrepreneur, owns a group of aviation companies recognized as critically important objects for the economy of Ukraine. Roman Mileshko has participated in UN peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.

Established in 1998, Constanta Airline specializes in providing aviation support for peacekeeping and humanitarian missions worldwide. It holds official status as an aviation carrier of the United Nations and is the world's largest operator of Antonov An-26 aircraft. Constanta is among the top ten largest Airline in Ukraine according to YouControl research. The company's main bases are in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, and Trencin, Slovakia. Constanta is certified according to FAA Category 1 procedures, is an authorized carrier in EU countries (EASA TCO), and the United Kingdom (UK TCO).