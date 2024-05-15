Philip Morris International, a leading tobacco industry company, launches a new facility in the Lviv region. USD 30 million was invested in the new facility construction.

It is known that the factory will comprise five production lines. The first line was launched in May, while the other four are to be commissioned by the end of the year. Thereafter, the facility`s capacity will reach 10 billion cigarettes per year covering the company`s demand to supply the Ukrainian market.

The factory employs 100 workers relocated from Kharkiv

Almost 100 workers relocated from the Kharkiv Philip Morris factory are already working at the facility, another 150 employees will be relocated by the end of the year.

Moreover, the company has already allocated more than UAH 1.3 million to repair a public shelter near the factory and plans to invest an additional UAH 60 million in the construction of the shelter on the territory of the factory.

Philip Morris International allocated UAH 400 million for humanitarian projects

It is noteworthy that Philip Morris International (PMI) has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 1994 and throughout this time invested more than USD 750 million in the Ukrainian economy. In 2023, the PMI paid UAH 30.3 billion in taxes in Ukraine. Since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the company allocated UAH 400 for humanitarian projects.

"Despite these difficult conditions, we demonstrated stability and focus on achieving results. The fact that we launched the facility in less than a year proves our undeniable confidence in the future of Ukraine," commented Maksym Barabash, the company CEO.

"Furthermore, investments by companies such as Philip Morris are extremely vital for improving the image of Ukraine to further attract international investors, create jobs, and hope for a quick post-war recovery," he added.