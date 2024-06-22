War
Cartoons
Birds of a Feather, Glued Together
Birds of a Feather, Glued Together
Serhiy Kolyada on Kim and Pu on the road leading to the abyss.
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| June 22, 2024, 12:15 pm
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
