The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony got underway yesterday after a rough start to the Summer Games, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France’s flagship high-speed rail network and rainy skies over the Seine river, where athletes are parading. The boats with athletes were not the only ones on the Seine River during the opening ceremony. Fans who could afford hefty prices could watch the parade from party and restaurant boats docked along the river. The “front-row” locations were the closest that fans could get to the parade. Fans in the sitting sections down the route of the opening ceremony had to watch the parade on large screens until the boats carrying the athletes arrived at their location. The fans reacted to what they were seeing with claps and cheers. It rained during moments of the parade, prompting fans to take out their umbrellas and rain coats. The ok Refugee team — 37 athletes from 11 countries of origin, representing the world’s displaced population of over 100 million people — was the second team in the procession of athletes. More than 10,500 athletes will compete across 32 sports at the Games, which will close on 11 August. - BBC and news wires.

Advertisement

The Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will turn out to be a much better candidate than Republicans think, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News. “As District Attorney and Attorney General of California, she was an effective litigator. In the Senate, she was an aggressive interrogator, especially with U.S. Supreme Court nominees. She reminds me of some athletes who are great at game time but mediocre in practice. The vice presidency was practice, and she loafed through it, letting her laugh be a primary symbol. Now she will be in the real game. She may be shockingly better than Washington Republicans expect.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is essentially tied, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll that shows heightened support for her among nonwhite voters and dramatically increased enthusiasm about the campaign among Democrats. The former president leads the current vice president 49% to 47% in a two-person matchup, but that is within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Trump held a six-point leadearlier this month over President Biden before he exited the race and backed Harris.

Advertisement

Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s long-ruling authoritarian president, issued a stark warning to the opposition ahead of Sunday’s election, labelling them fascists, cowards and US puppets and telling them not to question what he claimed would be his overwhelming victory. Tensions have risen sharply in recent weeks as opinion polls have forecast the main opposition candidate, 74-year-old retired diplomat Edmundo González, could beat Maduro by a margin of 20 to 30 percentage points, an outcome that would spell the end of Venezuela’s Cuban-backed revolutionary socialist government after a quarter of a century in power. In a fiery final campaign speech lasting more than an hour and addressed to an audience of tens of thousands of flag-waving workers bussed in to Caracas, the capital, Maduro hailed his success in defeating US sanctions on the economy, spoke of his devotion to Jesus Christ and revolutionary socialism and vowed not to tolerate opposition accusations of foul play. “They are already crying fraud, we won’t allow them to keep causing damage,” Maduro roared to the crowd. “Their time is up. If they jump a red light [by questioning the results], they will regret it for 200 years. It will be the last mistake they make in their political lives. There will be an iron fist and justice for the violent fascist protesters and the racists.” - FT

Advertisement

A recent law passed by the Kremlin penalises "discrediting" the Russian army, and it has been applied to a broad variety of actions interpreted either as support for Ukraine or criticism of the war. These include:

Wearing clothes in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag

Writing anti-war slogans on cakes, as did pastry chef Anastasia Chernysheva

Dyeing one's hair blue-and-yellow or listening to Ukrainian music

Displaying anti-war posters with messages ranging from "No War" to eight asterisks - the number of Russian letters that spell "No War" - or even just a blank sheet of paper.

A village priest in Kostroma region was fined for discrediting Russia's armed forces after praying for peace and mentioning the sixth commandment, "Thou shalt not kill". - BBC

Advertisement

Alyaksandr Lukashenka is continuing his campaign of domestic repression, targeting Belarusians in exile, and weaponizing allegations that neighboring countries are setting up camps to train militants intent on overthrowing his regime. On July 19, for example, the Minsk regional court sentencedGerman national Rico Krieger to death in Belarus on charges including an “act of terrorism” and the “creation of an extremist formation.” The regime is using Krieger as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Germany, showcasing its manipulative tactics. According to the human rights organization Viasna, at least thirty foreigners remain imprisoned in Belarus, and a Lithuanian citizen died in a Belarusian prison in March after being arrested at the border - Atlantic Council

The Pentagon has found $2 billion worth of additional errors in its calculations for ammunition, missiles and other equipment sent to Ukraine, increasing the improperly valued material to a total of $8.2 billion, a U.S. government report revealed. The U.S. Department of Defense has faced challenges in accurately valuing defense articles sent to Ukraine due to unclear accounting definitions, a new Government Accountability Office report showed. In 2023, the Pentagon said staff used "replacement value" instead of "depreciated value" to tabulate the billions in materials sent to Ukraine. The $6.2 billion error created a path for billions more to be sent to Kyiv. The Pentagon told the GAO that since then, $2 billion more in overstatements have been found. As a result, an additional $2 billion worth of arms can be sent to Ukraine to cover the amount of aid approved by the Biden administration. - Reuters

Advertisement

And in other news from the Paris Olympics…