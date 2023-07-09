Reviews
Jul. 9, 2023
Sabine Adler’s 2022 book “Ukraine and Us: German Failure and Lessons for the Future,” refocuses attention on Germany’s attitude to Eastern Europe in the light of the war in Ukraine.
May. 21, 2023
Ukrainian actors bring the story of Russia's war to Denmark.
May. 20, 2023
A story about smugglers, set in the Carpathians, Pamfir explores the seeds of heroism in all spheres of society. The film hit the cinemas touched viewer on so many levels.
Jan. 22, 2023
New Ukrainian films show brutal realities of Russia's war against Ukraine.