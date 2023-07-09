Reviews

Book Review: Will Germany Rethink its Ostpolitik? EXCLUSIVE
Books
Jul. 9, 2023
OPINION: Book Review: Will Germany Rethink its Ostpolitik?
Sabine Adler’s 2022 book “Ukraine and Us: German Failure and Lessons for the Future,” refocuses attention on Germany’s attitude to Eastern Europe in the light of the war in Ukraine.
By Andreas Umland
Ukrainian Actors Tell Tales of War Onstage
War in Ukraine
May. 21, 2023
Ukrainian Actors Tell Tales of War Onstage
Ukrainian actors bring the story of Russia's war to Denmark.
By AFP
Pamfir: A Pre-War Film Sheds Light on Wartime Ukraine
Ukraine
May. 20, 2023
Pamfir: A Pre-War Film Sheds Light on Wartime Ukraine
A story about smugglers, set in the Carpathians, Pamfir explores the seeds of heroism in all spheres of society. The film hit the cinemas touched viewer on so many levels.
By Daryna Kolomiiets
Ukraine Directors Bring Horrors of Russian Invasion to Sundance
 
Jan. 22, 2023
Ukraine Directors Bring Horrors of Russian Invasion to Sundance
New Ukrainian films show brutal realities of Russia's war against Ukraine.
By AFP