Altogether Ukraine’s 100 richest billionaires and millionaires are worth $47.4 billion, up from $34.4 billion last year, NV magazine reported on Nov. 4.
This year’s figure is the highest since 2014 when Russia’s war against Ukraine started, although it still falls short of pre-war 2013 when this cohort was estimated at a total of $67 billion. The record number of $83.7 billion was recorded in 2011.
The oligarchs invariably find themselves at the top of the annual wealthiest Ukrainians rating, with Rinat Akhmetov in first place, followed by Viktor Pinchuk and Vadym Novinsky.
The ranking also saw 13 newcomers. They represent the IT and space sectors.
According to NV, eight businessmen on the list control almost all of the country’s metallurgy and chemical industries. Dragon Capital investment company estimated their fortune at $22.2 billion, nearly half of the total rating.
The top 5 richest Ukrainians in 2021 are:
- Rinat Akhmetov, $11.54 billion
Rinat Akhmetov, 55, the ironworks and energy tycoon originally from the Donbas, remains the country’s wealthiest person in 2021. The billionaire’s assets in the metallurgical sector have shown excellent results this year on surging steel and iron ore prices. Strong demand for coal and electricity have added weight to Akhmetov’s domestic standing.
- Viktor Pinchuk, $2.6 billion
Pinchuk, 60, whose assets span from steel works to media, saw his net worth almost double over the past year from $1.4 billion to $ 2.6 billion. Interpipe, his main business asset which produces steel pipes and railway wheels, is worth $500 million.
Pinchuk also owns Star Light Media Holding, which controls nearly 20% of Ukraine’s television market.
- Vadym Novinsky, $2.4 billion
Originally a Russian millionaire, Novinsky, 58, acquired Ukrainian citizenship in 2012 from then-President Viktor Yanukovych.
Rising prices for ore and metal have increased the value of Akhmetov’s Metinvest steel holding, hence also the wealth of minority shareholder Novinsky.
In 2020, Novinsky, a pro-Russian lawmaker in parliament, was ordained as a deacon in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.
- Petro Poroshenko, $1.5 billion
The country’s fifth president, currently a lawmaker and leader of the 27-member European Solidarity faction in parliament, owns Roshen, the country’s top confectionary company. Poroshenko is also the official owner of opposition TV channel “Pryamy.”
- Kostyantyn Zhevago, $1.4 billion
Majority owner of London-listed Ferrexpo ore mining group, the 47-year old cannot set foot on Ukrainian soil. In 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office declared him internationally wanted for embezzling $90 million through his bank Finance and Credit. Since then, the businessman has run affairs remotely. In 2020, Ferrexpo’s earnings increased by 46% to $859 million.
The NV list of Ukrainian billionaires and millionaires also includes:
- Oleksander and Halyna Gerega, Epicenter-K – $1.5 billion
- Igor Kolomoisky, Privat Group – $1.4 billion
- Vlad Yatsenko, Revolut – $1.3 billion
- Gennady Bogolyubov, Privat Group – $1.2 billion
- Dmitry Firtash, Group DF – $1.7 billion
- Serhiy Tigipko, TAS – $833 million
- Yuriy Kosyuk, MHP – $581 million
- Viktor Medvedchuk, family assets in energy and metallurgy – $569 million
- Maxim Polyakov, Firefly Aerospace – $540 million
- Andriy Verevsky, Kernel – $514 million
- Alexey Martinov, Privat Group – $505 million
- Vladislav Chechotkin, Rozetka.ua – $472 million
- Alexander Yaroslavsky, DCH Investment – $462 million
- Alexey Vadatursky, Nibulon – $459 million
- Vitaliy Khomutynnik Cascade-Invest – $404 million
- Vagif Aliyev, Mandarin Plaza Group – $394 million
- Vladimir Kostelman, Fozzy Group – $388 million
- Dmitry Lider, Grammarly – $386 million
- Maxim Lytvyn, Grammarly – $386 million
- Oleksiy Shevchenko, Grammarly – $386 million
- Alexander Konotop, Ajax – $380 million
- Yevhen Yermakov, ATB – $378 million
- Victor Karachun, ATB – $378 million
- Gennady Butkevich, ATB – $378 million
- Dmytro Zaporozhets, GitLab – $375 million
- Georgy Skudar, Novokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant – $355 million
- Stepan Chernovetsky, CIG – $346 million
- Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma Group – $338 million
- Fila Zhebrovska, Farmak – $333 million
- Pavlo Ovcharenko, Agrein – $331 million
- Adnan Kivan, Kadorr Group – $302 million
- Oleg Roginsky, People.ai – $279 million
- Igor and Hryhoriy Surkis, Dynamo Kyiv, Ukrenergoconsulting – $275 million
- Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, Nova Poshta – $ 73 million
- Vyacheslav Klimov, Nova Poshta – $273 million
- Yevhen Chernyak, Global Spirits – $249 million
- Taras Kitsmey, Softserve – $245 million
- Vasyl Khmelnytsky, UFuture Investment Group – $223 million
- Valery Kiptyk, Olvia Corporation (Varus, Eva) – $220 million
- Gleb Zagoriy, Darnitsa Pharmaceuticals- $217 million
- Vitaly Antonov, Universal Investment Group (UKCO) – $211 million
- Alexander Petrov, Industrial Milk Company – $208 million
- Kateryna Kostereva, Terrasoft – $207 million
- Serhiy Lyovochkin, Inter Media Group – $202 million
- Vadim Nesterenko, Ristone Holdings – $202 million
- Yaroslav Lyubinets, Softserve – $199 million
- Alexander Kosovan, MacPaw – $196 million
- Oleksiy Dubilet, Monobank / Fintech Band – $196 million
- Alexander Spector, Blockbaster Mall – $187 million
- Serhiy Krolevets, Eridon – $186 million
- Victor Polishchuk, Eldorado, shopping center and BC Gulliver – $183 million
- Oleg Vyshnyakov, Cosmopolitan shopping mall – $179 million
- Roman Chigir, Fozzy Group – $175 million
- Oleg Sotnikov, Fozzy Group – $175 million
- Vadim Yermolaev, Alef Estate – $173 million
- Vladimir Galanternyk, real estate in Odessa (Arcadia City) – $172 million
- Leonid Yurushev, Hotels InterContinental, Fairmont and Alfavito – $170 million
- Taras Vervega, SoftServe – $167 million
- Ruslan Shostak, Varus, & Eva – $165 million
- Taras Barshchovsky, T.B.Fruit group of companies – $165 million
- Viktor Yushkovsky, Megamarket, Manufactory, Butterfly Cinemas, Terminal Mall – $156 million
- Konstantin Grigorishin, Energy Standard – $155 million
- Vitaliy and Volodymyr Klitschko, Klitschko Management Group – $154 million
- Vyacheslav Boguslaev, Motor Sich – $152 million
- Zinoviy Kozytsky, Zakhidnadraservis, Next Bike – $145 million
- Sviatoslav Nechytaylo, Bayadera Group of Companies – $143 million
- Andriy Ivanov, Quarter Partners – $143 million
- Spy Family, Dairy Alliance – $137 million
- Roman Lunin, Retail Group (Big Pocket), Equator Mall – $136 million
- Pavel Fuchs, East Europe Petroleum – $134 million
- Nver and Artur Mkhitaryani, Taryan Group – $133 million
- Yuriy Vasylyk, SoftServe – $131 million
- Oleg Denis, SoftServe – $130 million
- Victor Ivanchyk, Astarta – $130 million
- Mykola Rudkovsky, Naftogazvydobuvannya – $129 million
- Serhiy Labaziuk, Vitagro – $128 million
- Valery Khoroshkovsky, Inter Media Group – $125 million
- Maxim Yefimov, Donbasenergo – $122 million
- Boris Kaufman, Tedis Ukraine, Vertex United – $118 million
- Boris Muzalyov, Tavriya B – $115 million
- Andriy Adamovsky, OLEDO Group – $114 million
- Yegor Grebennikov, TIS – $114 million
- Andriy Stavnitser, TIS – $113 million
- Boris Kolesnikov, APK-Invest & Konti – $112 million
- Dmytro Kravchenko, LNZ Group – $111 million
- Stanislav Ronis, Comfy – $111 million
- Oleksandr Pylypenko, Kowalska – $107 million
- Andriy Biba BRSM, – $105 million
- Anatoliy Skriblyak, Budhouse Group – $105 million
- Rafael Goroyan, Prometheus Group of Companies – $103 million
- Vitaliy Haiduk, Hyatt – $103 million
- Eduard Mkrtchan, Wind Parks of Ukraine, Fuhrlaender Windtechnology, United Transport Holding – $100 million
- Oleg Gorokhovsky, Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million
- Yevhenia Kryvenko (Yatsenko), Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million
- Mykhailo Rohalsky, Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million.
