Altogether Ukraine’s 100 richest billionaires and millionaires are worth $47.4 billion, up from $34.4 billion last year, NV magazine reported on Nov. 4.

This year’s figure is the highest since 2014 when Russia’s war against Ukraine started, although it still falls short of pre-war 2013 when this cohort was estimated at a total of $67 billion. The record number of $83.7 billion was recorded in 2011.

The oligarchs invariably find themselves at the top of the annual wealthiest Ukrainians rating, with Rinat Akhmetov in first place, followed by Viktor Pinchuk and Vadym Novinsky.

The ranking also saw 13 newcomers. They represent the IT and space sectors.

According to NV, eight businessmen on the list control almost all of the country’s metallurgy and chemical industries. Dragon Capital investment company estimated their fortune at $22.2 billion, nearly half of the total rating.

The top 5 richest Ukrainians in 2021 are:

Rinat Akhmetov, $11.54 billion

Rinat Akhmetov, 55, the ironworks and energy tycoon originally from the Donbas, remains the country’s wealthiest person in 2021. The billionaire’s assets in the metallurgical sector have shown excellent results this year on surging steel and iron ore prices. Strong demand for coal and electricity have added weight to Akhmetov’s domestic standing.

Viktor Pinchuk, $2.6 billion

Pinchuk, 60, whose assets span from steel works to media, saw his net worth almost double over the past year from $1.4 billion to $ 2.6 billion. Interpipe, his main business asset which produces steel pipes and railway wheels, is worth $500 million.

Pinchuk also owns Star Light Media Holding, which controls nearly 20% of Ukraine’s television market.

Vadym Novinsky, $2.4 billion

Originally a Russian millionaire, Novinsky, 58, acquired Ukrainian citizenship in 2012 from then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Rising prices for ore and metal have increased the value of Akhmetov’s Metinvest steel holding, hence also the wealth of minority shareholder Novinsky.

In 2020, Novinsky, a pro-Russian lawmaker in parliament, was ordained as a deacon in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Petro Poroshenko, $1.5 billion

The country’s fifth president, currently a lawmaker and leader of the 27-member European Solidarity faction in parliament, owns Roshen, the country’s top confectionary company. Poroshenko is also the official owner of opposition TV channel “Pryamy.”

Kostyantyn Zhevago, $1.4 billion

Majority owner of London-listed Ferrexpo ore mining group, the 47-year old cannot set foot on Ukrainian soil. In 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office declared him internationally wanted for embezzling $90 million through his bank Finance and Credit. Since then, the businessman has run affairs remotely. In 2020, Ferrexpo’s earnings increased by 46% to $859 million.

The NV list of Ukrainian billionaires and millionaires also includes: