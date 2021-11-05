Altogether Ukraine’s 100 richest billionaires and millionaires are worth $47.4 billion, up from $34.4 billion last year, NV magazine reported on Nov. 4.

This year’s figure is the highest since 2014 when Russia’s war against Ukraine started, although it still falls short of pre-war 2013 when this cohort was estimated at a total of $67 billion. The record number of $83.7 billion was recorded in 2011.

could be interesting for you:

The oligarchs invariably find themselves at the top of the annual wealthiest Ukrainians rating, with Rinat Akhmetov in first place, followed by Viktor Pinchuk and Vadym Novinsky.

The ranking also saw 13 newcomers. They represent the IT and space sectors.

According to NV, eight businessmen on the list control almost all of the country’s metallurgy and chemical industries. Dragon Capital investment company estimated their fortune at $22.2 billion, nearly half of the total rating.

The top 5 richest Ukrainians in 2021 are:

  1. Rinat Akhmetov, $11.54 billion

Rinat Akhmetov, 55, the ironworks and energy tycoon originally from the Donbas, remains the country’s wealthiest person in 2021. The billionaire’s assets in the metallurgical sector have shown excellent results this year on surging steel and iron ore prices. Strong demand for coal and electricity have added weight to Akhmetov’s domestic standing.

  1. Viktor Pinchuk, $2.6 billion

Pinchuk, 60, whose assets span from steel works to media, saw his net worth almost double over the past year from $1.4 billion to $ 2.6 billion. Interpipe, his main business asset which produces steel pipes and railway wheels, is worth $500 million.

Pinchuk also owns Star Light Media Holding, which controls nearly 20% of Ukraine’s television market.

  1. Vadym Novinsky, $2.4 billion

Originally a Russian millionaire, Novinsky, 58, acquired Ukrainian citizenship in 2012 from then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Rising prices for ore and metal have increased the value of Akhmetov’s Metinvest steel holding, hence also the wealth of minority shareholder Novinsky.

In 2020, Novinsky, a pro-Russian lawmaker in parliament, was ordained as a deacon in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

  1. Petro Poroshenko, $1.5 billion

The country’s fifth president, currently a lawmaker and leader of the 27-member European Solidarity faction in parliament, owns Roshen, the country’s top confectionary company. Poroshenko is also the official owner of opposition  TV channel “Pryamy.”

  1. Kostyantyn Zhevago, $1.4 billion

Majority owner of London-listed Ferrexpo ore mining group, the 47-year old cannot set foot on Ukrainian soil. In 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office declared him internationally wanted for embezzling $90 million through his bank Finance and Credit. Since then, the businessman has run affairs remotely. In 2020, Ferrexpo’s earnings increased by 46% to $859 million.

The NV list of Ukrainian billionaires and millionaires also includes: 

  1. Oleksander and Halyna Gerega, Epicenter-K – $1.5 billion
  2. Igor Kolomoisky, Privat Group – $1.4 billion
  3. Vlad Yatsenko, Revolut – $1.3 billion
  4. Gennady Bogolyubov, Privat Group – $1.2 billion
  5. Dmitry Firtash, Group DF – $1.7 billion
  6. Serhiy Tigipko, TAS – $833 million
  7. Yuriy Kosyuk, MHP – $581 million
  8. Viktor Medvedchuk, family assets in energy and metallurgy – $569 million
  9. Maxim Polyakov, Firefly Aerospace – $540 million
  10. Andriy Verevsky, Kernel – $514 million
  11. Alexey Martinov, Privat Group – $505 million
  12. Vladislav Chechotkin, Rozetka.ua – $472 million
  13. Alexander Yaroslavsky, DCH Investment – $462 million
  14. Alexey Vadatursky, Nibulon – $459 million
  15. Vitaliy Khomutynnik Cascade-Invest – $404 million
  16. Vagif Aliyev, Mandarin Plaza Group – $394 million
  17. Vladimir Kostelman, Fozzy Group – $388 million
  18. Dmitry Lider, Grammarly – $386 million
  19. Maxim Lytvyn, Grammarly – $386 million
  20. Oleksiy Shevchenko, Grammarly – $386 million
  21. Alexander Konotop, Ajax – $380 million
  22. Yevhen Yermakov, ATB – $378 million
  23. Victor Karachun, ATB – $378 million
  24. Gennady Butkevich, ATB – $378 million
  25. Dmytro Zaporozhets, GitLab – $375 million
  26. Georgy Skudar, Novokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant – $355 million
  27. Stepan Chernovetsky, CIG – $346 million
  28. Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma Group – $338 million
  29. Fila Zhebrovska, Farmak – $333 million
  30. Pavlo Ovcharenko, Agrein – $331 million
  31. Adnan Kivan, Kadorr Group – $302 million
  32. Oleg Roginsky, People.ai – $279 million
  33. Igor and Hryhoriy Surkis, Dynamo Kyiv, Ukrenergoconsulting – $275 million
  34. Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, Nova Poshta – $ 73 million
  35. Vyacheslav Klimov, Nova Poshta – $273 million
  36. Yevhen Chernyak, Global Spirits – $249 million
  37. Taras Kitsmey, Softserve – $245 million
  38. Vasyl Khmelnytsky, UFuture Investment Group – $223 million
  39. Valery Kiptyk, Olvia Corporation (Varus, Eva) – $220 million
  40. Gleb Zagoriy, Darnitsa Pharmaceuticals- $217 million
  41. ​​Vitaly Antonov, Universal Investment Group (UKCO) – $211 million
  42. Alexander Petrov, Industrial Milk Company – $208 million
  43. Kateryna Kostereva, Terrasoft – $207 million
  44. Serhiy Lyovochkin, Inter Media Group – $202 million
  45. Vadim Nesterenko, Ristone Holdings – $202 million
  46. Yaroslav Lyubinets, Softserve – $199 million
  47. Alexander Kosovan, MacPaw – $196 million
  48. Oleksiy Dubilet, Monobank / Fintech Band – $196 million
  49. Alexander Spector, Blockbaster Mall – $187 million
  50. Serhiy Krolevets, Eridon – $186 million
  51. Victor Polishchuk, Eldorado, shopping center and BC Gulliver – $183 million
  52. Oleg Vyshnyakov, Cosmopolitan shopping mall – $179 million
  53. Roman Chigir, Fozzy Group – $175 million
  54. Oleg Sotnikov, Fozzy Group – $175 million
  55. Vadim Yermolaev, Alef Estate – $173 million
  56. Vladimir Galanternyk, real estate in Odessa (Arcadia City) – $172 million
  57. Leonid Yurushev, Hotels InterContinental, Fairmont and Alfavito – $170 million
  58. Taras Vervega, SoftServe – $167 million
  59. Ruslan Shostak, Varus, & Eva – $165 million
  60. Taras Barshchovsky, T.B.Fruit group of companies – $165 million
  61. Viktor Yushkovsky, Megamarket, Manufactory, Butterfly Cinemas, Terminal Mall – $156 million
  62. Konstantin Grigorishin, Energy Standard – $155 million
  63. Vitaliy and Volodymyr Klitschko, Klitschko Management Group – $154 million
  64. Vyacheslav Boguslaev, Motor Sich – $152 million
  65. Zinoviy Kozytsky, Zakhidnadraservis, Next Bike – $145 million
  66. Sviatoslav Nechytaylo, Bayadera Group of Companies – $143 million
  67. Andriy Ivanov, Quarter Partners – $143 million
  68. Spy Family, Dairy Alliance – $137 million
  69. Roman Lunin, Retail Group (Big Pocket), Equator Mall – $136 million
  70. Pavel Fuchs, East Europe Petroleum – $134 million
  71. Nver and Artur Mkhitaryani, Taryan Group – $133 million
  72. Yuriy Vasylyk, SoftServe – $131 million
  73. Oleg Denis, SoftServe – $130 million
  74. Victor Ivanchyk, Astarta – $130 million
  75. Mykola Rudkovsky, Naftogazvydobuvannya – $129 million
  76. Serhiy Labaziuk, Vitagro – $128 million
  77. Valery Khoroshkovsky, Inter Media Group – $125 million
  78. Maxim Yefimov, Donbasenergo – $122 million
  79. Boris Kaufman, Tedis Ukraine, Vertex United – $118 million
  80. Boris Muzalyov, Tavriya B – $115 million
  81. Andriy Adamovsky, OLEDO Group – $114 million
  82. Yegor Grebennikov, TIS – $114 million
  83. Andriy Stavnitser, TIS – $113 million
  84. Boris Kolesnikov, APK-Invest & Konti – $112 million
  85. Dmytro Kravchenko, LNZ Group – $111 million
  86. Stanislav Ronis, Comfy – $111 million
  87. Oleksandr Pylypenko, Kowalska – $107 million
  88. Andriy Biba BRSM, – $105 million
  89. Anatoliy Skriblyak, Budhouse Group – $105 million
  90. Rafael Goroyan, Prometheus Group of Companies – $103 million
  91. Vitaliy Haiduk, Hyatt – $103 million
  92. Eduard Mkrtchan, Wind Parks of Ukraine, Fuhrlaender Windtechnology, United Transport Holding – $100 million
  93. Oleg Gorokhovsky, Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million
  94. Yevhenia Kryvenko (Yatsenko), Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million
  95. Mykhailo Rohalsky, Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Thaisa Semenova
Thaisa Semenova
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
46 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
3 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russia, Belarus discuss ‘joint steps’ against Lithuania over Kaliningrad
Next » Putin Reportedly Losing Sight, Given Three Years to Live